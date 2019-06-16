×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: Cesc Fabregas says Messi more complete than ever now

Athul Boby
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
52   //    16 Jun 2019, 10:05 IST

Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match
Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match

What's the story?

AS Monaco midfielder and former Barcelona player Cesc Fabregas has opened up about Lionel Messi and his chances to win the Ballon d'Or this season.

In case you didn't know

Fabregas is one of Messi's closest friends and played along with Messi during his La Masia days and later in the Barcelona first team. The Spanish midfielder currently plays for AS Monaco in Ligue 1, where he transferred to from Chelsea.

Messi has had an incredible individual season -- winning the European Golden Shoe and Spain's Pichichi Trophy. He won La Liga with Barcelona as well. But he is facing tough competition as he lost out on both the Champions League and Copa del Rey this season.

Barcelona failed to capitalise on a three-goal lead from the first leg in the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool. They lost 4-0 in the second leg. In the Copa del Rey, they lost to Valencia in the final.

The opportunity to win a trophy with the national team is now available for Messi, but Argentina's Copa América started with a 0-2 loss to Colombia.

Heart of the matter

In an interview with Goal, Fabregas spoke about how Messi has evolved over the years.

He said:

"That's the thing with Leo, he reinvents himself season after season.
Maybe he is not the player who dribbles past three, four or five players and score an outstanding goal anymore.
Advertisement
Instead, now, he prefers to do 50-yard passes, leaving Jordi Alba one-versus-one with the goalkeeper. 
He sees one-twos around the box, he might do a chip and an assist... I think now he is more complete than ever.”

But he thinks the Ballon d'Or will go to someone from Liverpool.

“I think Liverpool have had a fantastic season, though. Potentially one of their players could be on the podium, for sure.”
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Barcelona Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi Cesc Fabregas Ballon d'Or 2018
Advertisement
Copa America: 'I'm more anxious to be a champion for Messi than for myself', says Sergio Aguero
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: “Messi doesn’t have to win a World Cup to be as good as Maradona,” says Argentina legend Mario Kempes
RELATED STORY
The road ahead for Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the title with Argentina this year
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: FC Barcelona skipper insists Argentina are not the favorites to win the Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Five times Lionel Messi proved that he is human
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "We know how much he loves the national team,” says Aguero
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "Ronaldo motivates me, I have a Whatsapp group with Neymar," says the Barcelona forward
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: 5 Reasons why the star will never win a major trophy with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BRA BOL
3 - 0
 Brazil vs Bolivia
FT VEN PER
0 - 0
 Venezuela vs Peru
FT ARG COL
0 - 2
 Argentina vs Colombia
Tomorrow PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
Tomorrow URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us