Lionel Messi news: CONMEBOL hands Barcelona captain ban and fine for Copa America comments, red card against Chile

Argentina v Chile: Third Place Match - Copa America Brazil 2019

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has meted out a fine and a ban to Barcelona and Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, as punishment for the bold corruption claims he made during the 2019 Copa America and the red card he received during the Albiceleste's third-place playoff against Chile in the tournament.

While Argentina concluded yet another disappointing Copa America campaign this summer, Messi made the headlines for accusing the CONMEBOL of rigging the tournament and setting it up for hosts, Brazil, to win.

The controversy began when the Lionel Scaloni's men were denied a penalty during their semi-final defeat to Brazil, prompting the 32-year-old to lash out at the match officials and accuse them of making decisions that favoured the Selecao throughout the game.

The situation intensified when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was sent off during Argentina's third-place playoff against Chile after he had an altercation with Gary Medel. The decision angered the Argentine talisman so much that he refused to accept his bronze medal at the podium after the final whistle.

CONMEBOL have now confirmed that they would be meting out a single-match ban and a $1,500 fine for the distasteful comments he made about the organisation and the red card he received during the third-place playoff.

In a letter published on their official website, CONMEBOL confirmed Messi's 'automatic suspension' for a single match in accordance with the organisation's disciplinary regulations.

They added that the fine will be automatically debited from the amount the Argentine FA will receive 'for participation and/or prizes'.

Messi is expected to serve the ban during Argentina's first qualifier for the 2020 FIFA World Cup.