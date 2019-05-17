×
Lionel Messi news: Fan reveals heartwarming meeting with Barcelona captain that made him cry with emotion

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
268   //    17 May 2019, 12:32 IST

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

A lucky fan has revealed a heartwarming story about meeting Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on Thursday in a post that has since gone viral on social media.

In case you didn't know

Messi has donned the Barcelona jersey for over a decade during which he established himself as a legend not only in the club but in football itself.

The Argentine maestro continues his exploits even at the age of 31, having recently guided the Catalan giants to a consecutive La Liga title. He boasts of having scored 34 league goals this season, thereby topping the goal-scoring charts in Europe. With little competition, he is likely to win a record sixth Golden Shoe later this year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has helped Barcelona to the semi-finals of the Champions League as well but failed to inspire the team to the finals. The Spanish champions succumbed to a humiliating defeat at Anfield after they squandered their three-goal lead from the first leg against Liverpool.

Individually, Messi still had a scintillating season, with a staggering 48 goals in all competitions and has the opportunity to increase the tally when he plays in the Copa del Rey final later this month.

The heart of the matter

Santiago Alberione, who was lucky to meet Messi on the streets of Castelldefels, has revealed how humble the Argentine superstar was when he was asked for a photo and an autograph.

In an Instagram post, Alberione penned down a long 'thank you' message to the Barcelona captain, while revealing details of the meeting.

The caption, under a picture of Messi and Alberione, translates to, "An unforgettable day for someone who believes in an athlete. If you are anti-Messi, I hope you aren't even reading this."

"Today I fulfilled one of my greatest dreams, I met Lionel Andres Messi. I had the luck to take a photo with him and take a gift home which will be the most symbolic and historic that I could have related to sport."


View this post on Instagram

15/05/2019 un día inolvidable para una persona que cree en un deportista. Si sos AntiMessi espero que ni si quiera estés leyendo esto. Hoy cumplí uno de mis grandes sueños , hoy conocí a Lionel Andres Messi, tuve la fortuna de sacarme una foto con él y llevarme un regalo a casa que va a ser lo más simbólico e histórico que puedo llegar a tener relacionado al deporte . El momento deseado llegó en Casteldefels alrededor de las 9am, veo a este enano con su pantalón medio extraño cruzando la calle y acercándose hacia donde estaba parado yo (sabia que él iba a pasar por ahí GRACIAS MAESTRO @elpibeplay ), el corazón me latía a más de 8 pulsaciones por segundo, la garganta seca y la voz media extraña cuando me dije -ahí viene La Pulga, siiii es Messi !!!!!!. Acto seguido con mucho respeto le pido sacarme una foto con él, pidiéndole disculpas primero si estaba invadiendo su espacio privado; con una sonrisa en la cara me dice que sí y que no me preocupara, que no era molestia, luego firmó la remera y me pregunta si era Cordobés? a lo que le contesté también como pregunta si tanto se me notaba, con risa y ojos vidriosos . Y una carcajada sublime y HUMILDE me dice - si jaja. Luego le volví a agradecer y reitero mis disculpas por molestarlo. Con una sonrisa me dice no te preocupes, CUÍDATE , abrazo, mano bien dada y a casa . Fueron aproximadamente 60 segundos, pero que los sentí como una eternidad; obviamente después que se me cayeron las lágrimas de emoción. Conocí al mejor jugador de TODOS LOS TIEMPOS (a criterio mío, no para generar debate) . Hoy cumplí un sueño de muchos y que pocos entenderán . Hoy conocí a Messi , hoy soy el tipo más feliz del universo . Te amo pulga , gracias por ser Argentino ❤🇦🇷 Pd: mi cara de no sé si estoy soñando o estoy vivo 😁. Sin duda es la mejor foto que tengo en mis 24 años . Eterna mente agradecido @leomessi

A post shared by S A N T i (@santialberione) on

"The long-awaited moment came in Castelldefels around 09:00."I see this short guy with his weird shorts crossing the road and coming over to where I was, my heart went to eight beats a second, my throat went dry and the voice went weird when I told myself - here comes the flea, yes, it's Messi!!!!!!"

"Next thing I ask with a lot of respect if I can take a photo with him, apologising for invading his privacy. With a smile on his face, he accepted and said not to worry, that I wasn't annoying him."

"Then he signed my shirt and asked if I was from Cordoba. I responded with another question, asking if it was so obvious that he noticed, with a smile and glassy eyes."

"With a sublime and humble laugh, he said yes. Then I thanked him again and repeated my apologies for annoying him, with a smile he said 'Don't worry, look after yourself' and gave me a hug and a handshake and he went home."

He concluded, "They were approximately 60 seconds, but it felt like an eternity. Obviously afterward I cried with emotion, I met the best player of all time (according to my criteria, to avoid debate)."

"Today I fulfilled the dream of mine that few will understand as today I met Messi and today I am the happiest guy in the universe. I love you, thank you for being Argentine."

What's next?

Messi will feature in Barcelona's Copa del Rey final against Valencia on May 25 and help his team win their second trophy of the season.




Barcelona Lionel Messi
