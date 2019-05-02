×
Lionel Messi News: Former Ballon d'Or winner reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired the Barcelona captain 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
864   //    02 May 2019, 11:49 IST
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Former Ballon d'Or winner and Dutch legend, Ruud Gullit, revealed how Lionel Messi was inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blaugrana captain struck twice as Barcelona defeated LIverpool 3-0 in the first leg of Champions League semi-finals.

In case you didn't know..

Turning 32 next month, Messi is enjoying one of the best campaigns of his glittering career. The Argentine genius is showing no signs of slowing down and scored his 600th goal for Barcelona last night.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains the leading scorer in the UCL this season with 12 goals and also leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 34 league goals. Messi is also one of the highest assist providers and has racked up 48 goals in all competitions.

It goes without saying that the Blaugrana captain played a decisive role in the UCL knockout stages so far. Thanks to his exploits, the Catalan giants are still well on course for their historic treble. After having already secured the LaLIga, Barcelona remain firm favourites in the UCL and Copa del Rey.

Ronaldo is the all time top scorer in the competition with 126 goals while Messi is in second place with 112 goals. Ronaldo scored five goals in the knockout stages but Juventus were knocked out by Ajax in the Quarter Finals.

The heart of the matter

The Dutch legend claimed that Ronaldo's heroics in the UCL makes Messi more desperate to win the competition this year.

Speaking to bein Sports, Gullit said:

“Sometimes you just have to clap. Just clap. This is unbelievable." 
We were saying with Ronaldo when he turned around this game against Atletico Madrid he could have been the best player."
“But I think Messi is on a mission because I think Ronaldo was on a mission to do it with Juventus. Now he says, ‘Okay, this is big.’ This is big. This is important for him.”

What's next?

Barcelona will face Celta Vigo in LaLiga before facing Liverpool in the second leg at Anfield.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi La Liga News La Liga Teams
