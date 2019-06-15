×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: Former FIFA president claims Messi kept saying 'the best but not the champion' after 2014 FIFA Golden Ball win

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
635   //    15 Jun 2019, 12:38 IST

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

What's the story?

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has made a revelation involving Barcelona captain Lionel Messi after he was presented with the Golden Ball back in the 2014 World Cup. Apparently, despite winning the award, Messi rued the fact that he couldn't lift the trophy that mattered most.

In case you didn't know...

Messi has won it all with Barcelona. The Argentine maestro has so far lifted ten LaLiga titles, four Champions League trophies, six Copa del Reys, eight Spanish Super Cups and three UEFA Super Cups besides several individual accolades with the club.

However, the Barcelona captain has been on the receiving end of severe criticism when it comes to his international career, despite having won an Olympic gold and an under-20 World Cup with Argentina.

Much of the criticism comes from his inability to replicate the same success he has enjoyed with Barcelona with his national team, having lost a number of Copa America finals as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

The heart of the matter

Argentina's biggest heartbreak is arguably their 2014 World Cup final defeat to Germany after Mario Gotze scored the extra-time winner to lead his side to international glory.

Messi guided his national side by example throughout the tournament, having been named Man of the Match on four occasions that summer.

The 31-year-old was voted the best player of the tournament and was presented with the Golden Ball in recognition of his exploits.

Former FIFA president Blatter, who presented Messi with the Golden Ball that night, revealed that the distraught Argentine muttered words to himself as he collected the prize

Speaking to Argentine publication La Nacion, Blatter said, "Messi was talking to himself. He said to himself over and over again: 'The best but not the champion.'"

What's next?

Messi will return to action with the Argentina national team when they face Colombia in their opening Copa America clash later tonight.

Tags:
Barcelona Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Lionel Messi: 5 unknown records created by the Argentine
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: 5 Reasons why the star will never win a major trophy with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: “Messi doesn’t have to win a World Cup to be as good as Maradona,” says Argentina legend Mario Kempes
RELATED STORY
The road ahead for Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "We know how much he loves the national team,” says Aguero
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi on his own can't win you championships'- Argentine icon on how Barca captain is being treated by coaches
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "Very few people achieve great things on their own," Barack Obama on the Argentine's struggles with the national team
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the title with Argentina this year
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'I've not seen anyone better than Messi', says former Barcelona captain
RELATED STORY
Does Messi need to win the World Cup to be the GOAT?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
Tomorrow VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
International Friendlies 2019
FT CAM MAL
1 - 1
 Cameroon vs Mali
FT MAU MAD
3 - 1
 Mauritania vs Madagascar
Tomorrow EGY GUI 09:30 PM Egypt vs Guinea
Tomorrow MOR ZAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Zambia
Tomorrow SEN NIG 11:15 PM Senegal vs Nigeria
Tomorrow ALG MAL 11:30 PM Algeria vs Mali
17 Jun TUN BUR 09:30 PM Tunisia vs Burundi
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us