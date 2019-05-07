Lionel Messi News: Former La Liga star reveals Messi's incredible gesture that earned his respect

Deepungsu Pandit

07 May 2019, 15:14 IST

Lionel Messi impressed Vargas with his bigheartedness in 2010

What's the Story?

Former Almeria star Fabian Vargas has revealed an incredible gesture from Lionel Messi in 2010 that made him respected the Argentinean forever.

In case you didn't know...

The Barcelona skipper has been on fire this season so far. Messi has already powered Barcelona to the La Liga title while also helping them reach the Copa Del Rey finals. On the other hand, Barcelona have a 3-0 advantage going into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi finals against Liverpool. This means that Barcelona are still on course to achieve an incredible Treble this season and at the heart of their brilliant form has been Lionel Messi.

The Argentinean has so far scored 48 goals and registered 16 assists from 46 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. Messi is currently leading the La Liga Golden Boot as well as the European Golden Shoe race and is also the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Vargas has now revealed about an incredible gesture from Lionel Messi when Barcelona and Almeria met in the La Liga in 2010. The Columbian revealed in an interview to La Pais that he met Messi before kick off to ask for a favour. Because his country was devastated by floods in the same year, Vargas wanted to do something to help the victims

Before the game, some friends had called me to ask for my shirt to auction it for the benefit of the victims in my country because of the floods that year

However, Vargas had a better idea, since he was playing against Barcelona

I took advantage of playing against Barcelona, I went to look for Leo before the game to tell him the situation and ask him if he could give me his shirt.

Having spoken to the Argentinean, Vargas went on to concentrate on the game at hand, but they met with an incredible Barcelona side who thumped them 8-0 on the night. The Columbian was so dejected that he completely forgot about his conversation with Messi

I left the court so angry and sad that I forgot asking Messi for the shirt.

Advertisement

However, Vargas was in for a surprise, because Messi had not forgotten about it at all.

I proceeded to leave, but there he was, with a bag.

I remember he said, "Look, these are the shirts that I could collect." I thanked him and hugged him right there.

But when the Columbian opened the bag, he was left spellbound.

When I came back and opened the bag, there was Lionel Messi’s shirt along with those of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique and Carlos Puyol.

I will never forget that gesture. And because of his incredible gesture towards me, I will always hope he continues to break records.

Lionel Messi continues to break records, but it is these little gestures from the Argentinean that proves that Messi is not just the Greatest Footballer in the World, but also an incredibly kind human being.

What's Next?

Barcelona face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg at Anfield on Tuesday night. Having scored 2 goals in the first leg, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi once again.