×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: 'He gets compared to Cristiano Ronaldo but Messi's something else'- Liverpool legend hails Barcelona star

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.09K   //    02 May 2019, 12:55 IST
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Former Liverpool captain and club legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, claiming that the Argentine genius is one of the greatest players ever along with Pele and Diego Maradona.

In case you didn't know..

Lionel Messi has dominated world football for more than a decade and is still proving why he is football's finest almost every week. The 31-year-old scored twice in the span of 10 minutes against Liverpool last night to help Barcelona win 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at the Nou Camp.

The brace against Liverpool took his tally to 12 goals in the Champions League this season. Messi has racked up 48 goals in all competition and leads the race for the European Golden Shoe with 34 goals. It is crystal clear that Messi is enjoying one of the best campaigns in his glittering career.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics was not enough to help Juventus go past Ajax in the quarter-final stages of the Champions League. The Portuguese talisman remains the all time top scorer in the competition with 126 goals, but Messi is quickly closing the gap.

The heart of the matter

The former Liverpool captain has claimed that Messi is among the greatest of all time, along with Pele and Maradona.

Speaking to AS, Carragher said:

"He's one of the best players in history alongside Maradona and Pelé. Messi hasn't won the World Cup and some people use that to criticize him which I think is very unfair. I think Messi would be the best player if you made a team comprising all of the best players of all-time."

"He's definitely the best player I've ever played against. What he did against Tottenham at Wembley sums up what Messi is all about. He was Man of the Match that day."

Advertisement

"He gets compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, but Messi's something else - more relaxed, more complete - he passes, sets up and scores goals and all of that is what puts him on another level."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Celta Vigo next in La Liga having already won the title last weekend.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: Former Ballon d'Or winner reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired the Barcelona captain 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'Please don't compare Messi to Ronaldo again!', insists Mario Balotelli
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on long-standing Messi-Ronaldo debate
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as a Lionel Messi masterclass helps Barcelona to 3-0 win over Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Lionel Messi scores incredible brace against Liverpool to take club goal tally to 600
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to become the second footballer to receive prestigious award, Liverpool star not afraid to face Messi and more - April 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Mourinho gives verdict on Liverpool-Barcelona clash while also tipping Messi to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Virgil van Dijk as he struggled to contain Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Liverpool's Andrew Robertson reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
'Messi is easy to understand': Jose Mourinho advises Liverpool on how to stop Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us