Lionel Messi news: 'He gets compared to Cristiano Ronaldo but Messi's something else'- Liverpool legend hails Barcelona star

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Former Liverpool captain and club legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, claiming that the Argentine genius is one of the greatest players ever along with Pele and Diego Maradona.

In case you didn't know..

Lionel Messi has dominated world football for more than a decade and is still proving why he is football's finest almost every week. The 31-year-old scored twice in the span of 10 minutes against Liverpool last night to help Barcelona win 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at the Nou Camp.

The brace against Liverpool took his tally to 12 goals in the Champions League this season. Messi has racked up 48 goals in all competition and leads the race for the European Golden Shoe with 34 goals. It is crystal clear that Messi is enjoying one of the best campaigns in his glittering career.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics was not enough to help Juventus go past Ajax in the quarter-final stages of the Champions League. The Portuguese talisman remains the all time top scorer in the competition with 126 goals, but Messi is quickly closing the gap.

The heart of the matter

The former Liverpool captain has claimed that Messi is among the greatest of all time, along with Pele and Maradona.

Speaking to AS, Carragher said:

"He's one of the best players in history alongside Maradona and Pelé. Messi hasn't won the World Cup and some people use that to criticize him which I think is very unfair. I think Messi would be the best player if you made a team comprising all of the best players of all-time."

"He's definitely the best player I've ever played against. What he did against Tottenham at Wembley sums up what Messi is all about. He was Man of the Match that day."

"He gets compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, but Messi's something else - more relaxed, more complete - he passes, sets up and scores goals and all of that is what puts him on another level."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Celta Vigo next in La Liga having already won the title last weekend.