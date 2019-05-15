Lionel Messi news: 'He is the best player ever to play in LaLiga,' says LaLiga President Tebas

Shubham Dupare

La Liga president hails Messi as the greatest player ever to grace the Spanish top-flight.

What's the story?

Javier Tebas, the incumbent president of Liga de Fútbol Profesional (LFP), known as LaLiga Santander for sponsorship reasons, has declared Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as the best player ever to have featured in the league's history, ahead of the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Raul and even former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

LaLiga celebrated the 90th anniversary of its founding on Tuesday night at the RCDE Stadium, where the Argentine was also one of the recipient of the awards of recognition.

In case you didn't know...

Messi went from strength to strength throughout the current campaign, until his juggernaut was brought to a halt when Barcelona were eliminated out of the UEFA Champions League by Liverpool in an epic second leg comeback in which the player had failed to find the back of the net.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is all set to finish as the top scorer in the Champions League, despite not featuring in the final, in all likelihood, with 12 goals to his name.

Messi has scored 34 goals in the current league campaign, outscoring the injured Luis Suárez and Karim Benzema by 13 goals apiece, who have both found the net 21 times. With only one game to go, he is now inches closer to matching the legendary Telmo Zarra for most Pichichi honors in history.

The heart of the matter...

Messi, 31, is beyond the shadow of a doubt one of the top athletes to have ever put on footballing shoes and him being the first player in the history of Spanish top-flight to score 400 goals is a testament to his attacking prowess.

Following a great season that he had, even Tebas, a known Real Madrid supporter couldn't stop himself from praising the left-footed maestro at a function commemorating LaLiga's 90 successful years. He said [via Marca]:

"He's the best player in LaLiga [Santander]'s history and deserves a lifetime homage. There'll never by anyone like him again."

He also stated that he doesn't see the player leaving the Blaugrana or the LaLiga anytime soon. He continued:

"He's been a little bit affected by what's happened in these last few days."

"I don't think he's leaving Barcelona."

What's next?

Messi might end up the season with two more trophies in his cabinet, but it remains to be seem whether he can continue his red-hot form for Argentina as well at the Copa America 2019, that kicks off on June 14 in Brazil.