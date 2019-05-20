Lionel Messi News: 'He never gets tired of scoring' - Blaugrana star hails Argentine wizard after he wins the top scorer award

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto has heaped praise on his teammate Lionel Messi, stating that the Argentine maestro never gets tired of scoring goals.

In case you didn't know...

A phenomenal brace against Eibar saw Messi ending his LaLiga campaign with 36 goals. The Blaugrana captain matched the records of great Telmo Zarra as he will lift his sixth 'Pichichi' award due to his exploits.

Messi has proven almost every week that he is on a league of his own, and it has been clear for quite some time that he will win the Pichichi due to his huge lead in scoring charts.

In all competitions, Messi has netted 50 goals so far and provided 22 assists. The 31-year-old also leads the scoring charts in the Champions League with 12 goals despite Barca being knocked out by Liverpool in the semifinals.

It is likely that Messi will also win the European Golden Shoe. Messi has a four-goal cushion over Kylian Mbappe in the race for Golden Shoe but the French forward still has a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Barcelona secured the LaLiga title few weeks ago but they will obviously be disappointed after crashing out from the Champions League yet again.

The heart of the matter

Sergi Roberto revealed that Messi's consistency and efficiency in front of goal makes the job easier for rest of the team.

Speaking after the match, the Blaugrana star said:

"He never gets tried of scoring and that makes football much easier and better for us.":

Roberto also believes that Barcelona had a great season despite their failure in the Champions League.

"We want to win the cup and go on holiday with two titles in the bag."

"LaLiga is more about consistency and we've shown that we're the best. We're 11 points ahead of second, Atletico Madrid, which means we've had a great season despite being eliminated from the Champions League."

What's next?

Barcelona will hope to secure the domestic double yet again when they face Valencia in the final of the Copa Del Rey.