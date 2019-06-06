Lionel Messi News: "He pretends he's a Madrid fan"- Argentina captain opens up about his son Mateo

Thiago Messi (left), Lionel Messi (centre), Mateo Messi (right)

What's the story?

In a rare candid interview, Lionel Messi has given some insights into his family and how his sons support him. He revealed that his 3-year-old son, Mateo, pretends to a Real Madrid fan to annoy his elder brother Thiago.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi enjoyed a stellar season for Barcelona. The five time Ballon d'Or winner scored a staggering 51 goals in all competitions throughout the season, also racking up 19 assists in the process. The Argentine now looks the favourite to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or.

Although this season was stellar for Messi on a personal front, he would be disappointed with how things turned out for his Barcelona side towards the end of the season. The Blaugrana seemed to be on course to win a record third European treble when they were leading quite comfortably in LaLiga, were in the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia, and were also carrying a 3-0 lead into their Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

In an unexpected turn of events, Barcelona blew away their lead and lost 4-0 to Liverpool, and also lost the Copa del Rey final, finishing with just the LaLiga title.

The heart of the matter

Messi shared some heartwarming incidents about his sons, Thiago and Mateo, and said:

"Mateo likes all the shirt of every team and he wears them,"

"But the last time we were playing Play Station, he told me: 'I'll choose Liverpool, the ones that defeated you.' "

"He understands a little, but he doesn't realise it yet. Just like when we lost against Valencia [and he said]: 'Valencia defeated you, eehh.' "

"Or he watches television and celebrates Real Madrid's goals to irritate Thiago."

What's next?

Messi is currently preparing for the Copa America, which will begin from 14th June in Brazil. He would be hoping to win his first international trophy this summer.