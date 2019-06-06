×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: "He pretends he's a Madrid fan"- Argentina captain opens up about his son Mateo

Atharva Papnoi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
86   //    06 Jun 2019, 10:39 IST

Thiago Messi (left), Lionel Messi (centre), Mateo Messi (right)
Thiago Messi (left), Lionel Messi (centre), Mateo Messi (right)

What's the story?

In a rare candid interview, Lionel Messi has given some insights into his family and how his sons support him. He revealed that his 3-year-old son, Mateo, pretends to a Real Madrid fan to annoy his elder brother Thiago.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi enjoyed a stellar season for Barcelona. The five time Ballon d'Or winner scored a staggering 51 goals in all competitions throughout the season, also racking up 19 assists in the process. The Argentine now looks the favourite to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or.

Although this season was stellar for Messi on a personal front, he would be disappointed with how things turned out for his Barcelona side towards the end of the season. The Blaugrana seemed to be on course to win a record third European treble when they were leading quite comfortably in LaLiga, were in the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia, and were also carrying a 3-0 lead into their Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

In an unexpected turn of events, Barcelona blew away their lead and lost 4-0 to Liverpool, and also lost the Copa del Rey final, finishing with just the LaLiga title.

The heart of the matter

Messi shared some heartwarming incidents about his sons, Thiago and Mateo, and said:

"Mateo likes all the shirt of every team and he wears them,"
"But the last time we were playing Play Station, he told me: 'I'll choose Liverpool, the ones that defeated you.' "
"He understands a little, but he doesn't realise it yet. Just like when we lost against Valencia [and he said]: 'Valencia defeated you, eehh.' "
"Or he watches television and celebrates Real Madrid's goals to irritate Thiago."

What's next?

Messi is currently preparing for the Copa America, which will begin from 14th June in Brazil. He would be hoping to win his first international trophy this summer.






Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Leisure Reading La Liga News
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: 'He cheers Madrid's goals to annoy his brother'- Messi reveals that his son is a Real Madrid fan
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Former Real Madrid star wants Los Blancos to sign the Argentine's son
RELATED STORY
'He deserves the recognition'- Former Real Madrid icon applauds Lionel Messi for equalling his sensational record
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Suarez and Benzema ahead of Messi in key La Liga stat
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi picks Barcelona's next manager, Real Madrid make stunning move for €65M defender and more La Liga news: 30 May, 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Superstar's brand surpasses Real Madrid in China as AFA launch online store
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Real Madrid superstar, Argentine legend reveals why he didn’t join Los Blancos and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid backed out after agreeing €30M deal, Barcelona 'open talks' with Manchester United star and more LaLiga news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho speaks on Ramos-Messi collision
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us