Lionel Messi News: 'He pulls something else out of the hat that you cannot imagine'- Brazil star gives verdict on GOAT Debate

Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

What’s the story?

Brazil star Thiago Silva has given his verdict on the GOAT debate ahead of the crucial semi-final clash in the Copa America, stating that the Lionel Messi is the greatest player in history.

The Paris Saint-Germain center-back has also explained how difficult it is to face the Argentine wizard, stating that Messi's quality can never be truly studied or understood.

In case you didn’t know…

Messi enjoyed another stellar season with Barcelona, helping the Catalan giants retain the LaLiga title. The 32-year-old scored 51 goals for his club in all competitions, winning the European Golden Shoe and Pichichi award in 2018/19. Messi was also the highest scorer in the UEFA Champions League campaign with 12 goals.

Despite being pivotal for his club and country over the years, Messi is yet to replicate his success with Argentina in this Copa America. The five time Ballon d'Or winner is the highest ever goalscorer for the Albiceleste but has failed to help his national team end their trophy drought.

The heart of the matter

Thiago Silva has revealed why it is extremely difficult to face Messi and gave his verdict on the never-ending GOAT debate.

Ahead of the highly anticipated semi-final clash between Brazil and Argentina, Silva said:

“For me, Messi is the greatest player in history, the greatest player I’ve ever seen."

“Every time we face each other, whether in the national team or in the Champions League, it’s very difficult to face him. No matter how much you study, you will never understand the quality he has and the difference he can make."

“At certain times, he pulls something else out of the hat that you cannot imagine. That’s his difference."

The veteran center-back is wary of Messi's threat but insists that his admiration won't come in between his task of stopping Argentina's forwards.

“As a center-back you have to study all the possibilities. We know he always pulls left, but many times he pulls right. But now, it’s Brazil and Argentina. We’ll leave it to admire him in other games ahead.”

What's next?

Argentina will take on hosts Brazil in the first semi-finals of Copa America on 3 July.