×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: 'I do not know with what adjective to describe Messi,' says Juan Mata ahead of Barcelona clash

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
115   //    16 Apr 2019, 14:30 IST

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

What's the story?

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has hailed Barcelona captain Lionel Messi as a "special player" whom he enjoys watching. However, Mata also conceded that his desire to help Manchester United win their Champions League clash tonight against Barcelona will stop him from relishing the Argentine's performance.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona will host Manchester United at the Camp Nou tonight, with both sides looking to secure a semi-final spot in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants hold a first leg advantage going into the clash and remain firm favourites to progress to the next stage of the competition.

However, the Red Devils cannot be written off just yet. After all, they are a team that recently overturned a two-goal deficit against favourites Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

The heart of the matter

Mata has revealed that he had a chat with a friend about Messi ahead of the big clash. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Mata said: "I talked about that with a friend. Messi makes me enjoy every time I see him but you suffer when you face him."

"Everyone admires the greatness of Leo, which is exhibited every three days. But the desire to win tonight will prevent me from enjoying his game."

He added, "He is a special player. I do not know with what adjective to describe him."

Asked if a win over Barca would be a miracle, the midfielder replied, "0-1 is not impossible to overturn, especially if we look at the Paris night. I do not consider it a miracle but a complicated challenge. United are more than capable of scoring but if we do not, we are out."

What's next?

The much-awaited clash between Barcelona and Manchester United will take place tonight at 12.30AM (IST).

Messi relishes playing against English opposition and would be looking to put the Red Devils to the sword.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Juan Mata Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
UEFA Champions League news: Juan Mata reveals why Manchester United have 'no fear' of Messi and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Stat which will give Manchester United hope ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: How Sir Alex Ferguson planned to stop the Argentine talisman when his Manchester United faced Barcelona
RELATED STORY
"Bring on Lionel Messi," says Chris Smalling
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: Manchester United advised not to fall into "Messi trap" as Barcelona clash looms
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Chris Smalling never intended to hurt Lionel Messi, says Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
'It is a different story when you are out on the pitch with him'- Former Manchester United star reveals what it is like to face Lionel Messi and what Red Devils can do to win the match
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Pique claims that the United clash will be complicated, Messi is not the only threat according to United's manager, and more - April 9, 2019
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: 'I don’t think we can stop Messi', says Manchester United legend
RELATED STORY
Champions League News: 'We can't keep Messi quiet, but Barcelona aren't as good as they were', says Manchester United legend
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
FT AJA JUV
1 - 1
 Ajax vs Juventus
FT MAN BAR
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Barcelona
Tomorrow JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
Tomorrow BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us