×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: 'I don’t envy any defender who has the task of stifling Messi,' says Liverpool legend

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
62   //    07 May 2019, 14:06 IST

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

What's the story?

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has hailed Lionel Messi as one of the "finest footballers" in the history of the game, adding that he does not envy any defender who has the job of stifling the mercurial Argentine.

In case you didn't know...

Fresh off La Liga glory, the Barcelona captain is now looking to help the Catalan giants secure a place in the Champions League final when they face Liverpool in the second leg of their semi-final fixture later tonight.

The Spanish champions have one foot in the final after having registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over the Reds in the first leg of the fixture last week. Messi found the net twice to add to Luis Suarez's early opener, taking his overall club goal tally to a record 600.

The 34-year-old has scored 48 goals in all competitions so far and will hope to increase his tally at Anfield later tonight.

Liverpool, who are also in the midst of a tight Premier League battle, now have a massive task at hand if they wish to take the next step towards European glory.

The heart of the matter  

Dalglish, speaking to the Sunday Post, revealed: "In Lionel Messi, Barca also have one of the finest footballers the world has ever seen."

"He will turn 32 next month but shows no signs of letting up. Messi continues to break record after record, and his hunger to succeed looks every bit as strong as it was 10 or 12 years ago."

"The way he just glides past players as if they aren’t there is unbelievable. I don’t envy any defender having to try to stifle him. In footballing terms, it’s as close to being as an impossible task as you could get."

What's next?

Liverpool welcome Barcelona to Anfield later tonight for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal fixture. Without a number of their key players, it looks unlikely that the Reds will be able to overcome the 3-goal deficit in the second leg.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: 'Please don't compare Messi to Ronaldo again!', insists Mario Balotelli
RELATED STORY
Champions League: "I'm grateful that I'm not in Spain, I don't have to face Messi every season", says Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'He gets compared to Cristiano Ronaldo but Messi's something else'- Liverpool legend hails Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "I would've liked to have coached Messi with Spain," remarks World Cup winning manager
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Former Ballon d'Or winner reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired the Barcelona captain 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi discovered moving the ball from the fouled spot for his free-kick goal against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Many compare him to Ronaldo, but for those that like football, Messi is incomparable', says former Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Jurgen Klopp reveals how he reacted after Messi's exploits against Liverpool at Nou Camp
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Lionel Messi scores incredible brace against Liverpool to take club goal tally to 600
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Lionel Messi eulogized for his sublime performance against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
Tomorrow LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us