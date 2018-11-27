Lionel Messi News: 'I like to win everything'

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has opened up about his main objectives, adding that he considers himself very competitive as refuses to rest on the laurels that he has achieved throughout his career.

The Argentine talisman has emerged as one of the best football players in the history of the sport over the years, winning several titles and awards throughout his career. He has won four UEFA Champions League titles and nine La Liga trophies with the Catalan giants so far and the numbers are only set to go up.

Messi also holds the record for the most Ballon d'Ors in football, together with his longstanding rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Each of the two players have five Ballon d'Or awards.

Despite his achievements, however, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner maintains that he hopes to keep growing and not rest on his past laurels.

Speaking at a promotional event with Unisports in collaboration with Adidas (via Marca), Messi said, "My main goal is to keep growing and not to be content with what I've done, won or achieved."

"I want to get better each day and complete more objectives and win more titles."

"I consider myself very competitive. I like to win everything and don't like to lose at all."

The forward also spoke about his evolution from a mere goal-scorer to one who controls the game.

He said, "I see myself more so as a player who controls matches, who participates a lot with the ball and who makes the play go more than I see myself as a goalscorer."

Messi's Barcelona is set to return to action on Thursday when they face PSV Eindhoven in a Champions League clash.