×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lionel Messi News: 'I like to win everything'

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
296   //    27 Nov 2018, 12:31 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the story?

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has opened up about his main objectives, adding that he considers himself very competitive as refuses to rest on the laurels that he has achieved throughout his career.

In case you didn't know...

The Argentine talisman has emerged as one of the best football players in the history of the sport over the years, winning several titles and awards throughout his career. He has won four UEFA Champions League titles and nine La Liga trophies with the Catalan giants so far and the numbers are only set to go up.

Messi also holds the record for the most Ballon d'Ors in football, together with his longstanding rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Each of the two players have five Ballon d'Or awards.

The heart of the matter

Despite his achievements, however, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner maintains that he hopes to keep growing and not rest on his past laurels. 

Speaking at a promotional event with Unisports in collaboration with Adidas (via Marca), Messi said, "My main goal is to keep growing and not to be content with what I've done, won or achieved."

"I want to get better each day and complete more objectives and win more titles."

"I consider myself very competitive. I like to win everything and don't like to lose at all."

The forward also spoke about his evolution from a mere goal-scorer to one who controls the game.

He said, "I see myself more so as a player who controls matches, who participates a lot with the ball and who makes the play go more than I see myself as a goalscorer."

What's next?

Messi's Barcelona is set to return to action on Thursday when they face PSV Eindhoven in a Champions League clash.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Ballon d'Or 2018: 5 Reasons Lionel Messi will win
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona stars apart from Lionel Messi to win the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The curse of being Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 football records Lionel Messi is yet to break
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi to reportedly return to Argentina national...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: A legacy sans a World Cup victory
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
FT BEN DEL
1 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos
Today PUN NOR 07:30 PM Pune City vs NorthEast United
Tomorrow ATK GOA 07:30 PM ATK vs Goa
29 Nov CHE KER 07:30 PM Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
Tomorrow OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us