Lionel Messi News: "I wouldn't even give him the Ballon d'Or", Barcelona president explains why

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
4.20K   //    05 May 2019, 18:16 IST
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has hailed captain Lionel Messi, claiming that the Argentine genius is even beyond Ballon d'Or. Bartomeu also stated that Messi will have 10 statues in the renovated Camp Nou when the player retires.

In case you didn't know...

Messi is proving that he is football's finest each week and is enjoying one of his best individual campaigns in his decorated career. Messi leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 34 goals and leads the Champions League scoring charts with 12 goals in the campaign so far. The Blaugrana captain is also one of the leading assist provider in Europe.

Messi has looked a class apart in the current season and recently, scored his 600th goal for the Catalan giants with a sensational free-kick against Liverpool last week. Thanks to Messi's exploits, Barcelona have already secured the LaLiga title and they are now firm favourites to win the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

It goes without saying that Barcelona will be eyeing a treble in club's rich history while Messi is already the favourite to lift 6th Ballon d'Or title. Currently, Messi and his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo both share five Ballon d'Or titles each.

The heart of the matter

The 31-year-old Argentine's impact on the pitch remains second to none and Blaugrana president Bartomeu was quick to heap praise on Messi. Messi has won 33 trophies with Barcelona and Bartomeu has claimed that Messi deserves 10 statues at the Camp Nou.

Speaking in an interview with The Observer, Barcelona president said:

"There will be 10 of them!"
"I wouldn't even give him the Ballon d'Or. He's beyond that now, in a category of his own. There are great players, but he's in a different dimension."
What's next?

Ernesto Valverde made 11 changes as Barcelona succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo last night in the LaLiga.

But they won't mind much as they have already won the league title and will focus on the second leg of Champions League semi-finals where they take on Liverpool at Anfield.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi Camp Nou Stadium La Liga News La Liga Teams
