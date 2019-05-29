×
Lionel Messi News: 'If he does badly in Barcelona it is better because he arrives with a desire for revenge,' says Argentina manager

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
44   //    29 May 2019, 23:27 IST

Messi alongside Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni during a training session
Messi alongside Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni during a training session

What's the story?

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni gave his opinion on Lionel Messi's season with Barcelona and Argentina chances in the upcoming Copa America in an interview given to Mundo Deportivo. The 41-year-old former Lazio wingback remarked that, "Leo needs a team and the team needs him," if the Albiceleste have to win the prestigious South American continental title, a trophy which has eluded them since they last won it in 1993.

In case you didn't know...

Scaloni took over as manager after Argentina's disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign resulted in then coach Jorge Sampaoli getting the boot. Despite Messi's heroics getting the Albiceleste through the Group stages, were overrun by the 2-time World Cup winners 4-3 in the Round of 16.

He has since managed Argentina for 8 matches, winning 5, drawing once and suffering two losses. With Messi having taken a break from the national setup since the World Cup disappointment and harsh criticism that followed it, the Argentine talisman has played only one match under Scaloni, a 3-1 friendly defeat at home to Venezuela in March.

The heart of the matter

Scaloni had only words of praise for his star man and captain, remarking that Messi having a disappointing season with Barcelona might be a positive thing for the national team.

"That Messi is magnificent, great, you know, there are no more adjectives for him. That is evident,” Scaloni said. "Leo needs a team and the team needs him. That must be normal."
"Here he needs his companions. And we all need a team, commitment, the desire to win, to do something, always talking and thinking in plural. And Messi is the first to know, [that] he needs his team-mates. Here I have heard everything. That when he arrived well having won in his club, then he did badly in the national team. That if he does badly in Barcelona it is better because he arrives with a desire for revenge."

What's next?

Argentina are drawn in Group B for the Copa America, along with Colombia, Paraguay and 2019 Asian Cup Champions Qatar. La Albiceleste's first match will be against James Rodriguez-led Colombia on 15th June.

