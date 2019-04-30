×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: 'If he feels like it, he scores two or three goals'- Boateng hails Barcelona captain

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
176   //    30 Apr 2019, 11:31 IST

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his admiration for club captain Lionel Messi, revealing that when the Argentine talisman gets angry, he will score two or three goals to help the team to a comfortable win.

In case you didn't know..

Boateng, who is on loan from Italian outfit Sassuolo, has not had the privilege to play alongside Messi on a regular basis but should the side choose to sign him permanently this summer, the German could spend his time learning from La Pulga daily.

Messi boasts of having scored 46 goals in all competitions for the club so far and the numbers are set to rise as he continues his scintillating form this season.

The 31-year-old has guided the Blaugrana to yet another LaLiga title this season and looks determined to go all the way with the Champions League and the Copa del Rey still left to play.

Barcelona have progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League and will face Liverpool for their first leg this week. They also have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia to play in May.

The heart of the matter

Boateng has hailed Messi's leadership qualities and believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a game-changer when he feels like it.

Speaking to DAZN and Goal, he said, "When you play against [Messi], you see that he is strong. When you play with him every day, you can see how incredible he is."

"If he feels like it, he scores two or three goals. If we fall behind with 1-0, he gets angry, scores three goals and then we go home with an easy win."

"Of course [Messi is a leader]. If you have a player in the team who can decide every game, he is a leader. Lionel does not talk much in the locker room, but when it comes down to it, he talks. He is so strong that you have to follow him."

What's next?

Barcelona are all set to host Liverpool for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture on Wednesday night.

Tags:
Barcelona Lionel Messi Kevin-Prince Boateng
Advertisement
Lionel Messi: 5 UEFA Champions League performances that prove he is the GOAT
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "He reads football like nobody else", remarks Barcelona teammate
RELATED STORY
Estimating how many goals Lionel Messi could end up with when he retires
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona signed Kevin-Prince Boateng
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Kevin-Prince Boateng says Argentine star is the best in this world and beyond
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain closing in on Ryan Giggs' sensational record
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Barcelona sign Kevin-Prince Boateng
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Records the Argentine talisman broke or equaled as he won 10th La Liga title
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'There's only one Messi and when he speaks, you listen,' Barcelona defender Lenglet on their mercurial leader
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi is playing on another planet, he sees everything before everyone else', says Everton defender
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us