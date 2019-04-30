Lionel Messi news: 'If he feels like it, he scores two or three goals'- Boateng hails Barcelona captain

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his admiration for club captain Lionel Messi, revealing that when the Argentine talisman gets angry, he will score two or three goals to help the team to a comfortable win.

In case you didn't know..

Boateng, who is on loan from Italian outfit Sassuolo, has not had the privilege to play alongside Messi on a regular basis but should the side choose to sign him permanently this summer, the German could spend his time learning from La Pulga daily.

Messi boasts of having scored 46 goals in all competitions for the club so far and the numbers are set to rise as he continues his scintillating form this season.

The 31-year-old has guided the Blaugrana to yet another LaLiga title this season and looks determined to go all the way with the Champions League and the Copa del Rey still left to play.

Barcelona have progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League and will face Liverpool for their first leg this week. They also have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia to play in May.

The heart of the matter

Boateng has hailed Messi's leadership qualities and believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a game-changer when he feels like it.

Speaking to DAZN and Goal, he said, "When you play against [Messi], you see that he is strong. When you play with him every day, you can see how incredible he is."

"If he feels like it, he scores two or three goals. If we fall behind with 1-0, he gets angry, scores three goals and then we go home with an easy win."

"Of course [Messi is a leader]. If you have a player in the team who can decide every game, he is a leader. Lionel does not talk much in the locker room, but when it comes down to it, he talks. He is so strong that you have to follow him."

What's next?

Barcelona are all set to host Liverpool for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture on Wednesday night.