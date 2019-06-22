×
Lionel Messi News: "If Messi hasn't played in Madrid it's because we've not been able to make it happen," says Jeronimo Farre, Director at Real Madrid

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
512   //    22 Jun 2019, 23:49 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid have always been associated with the biggest stars in the game. They've even signed some of their bitter rivals Barcelona's icons in Josep Samitier and Luis Figo over the years.

But La Liga's all-time top goalscorer Lionel Messi had always remained out of reach for Los Blancos, Jeronimo Farre, one of the directors at the club conceded in an interview with El Mundo.

In case you didn't know...

Messi joined Barcelona's famed La Masia academy as a 13-year-old and has since transformed into one of the greatest players of all time at the club.

A report in 2016 stated that representatives of Madrid approached the Argentinian star in 2011, 2013 and 2015, but were rebuffed on each occasion. In 2013 they even agreed to pay an incredible €250 million release clause.

The heart of the matter

Jeronimo Farre, one of the members on the Madrid Board of Directors, spoke to El Mundo recently and explained why signing Messi was never a feasible option for the club from the Spanish capital.

He said: (Via Marca)

"If Messi hasn't played in Madrid it's because we've not been able to make it happen."

He added that making that deal happen would've been economically impossible and that they were lucky to have a superstar in Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks for nine seasons. He continued:

"Because he[Messi] hasn't been feasible or affordable. The other mega star was Cristiano Ronaldo and Madrid enjoyed his talent for nine seasons."
Though he repented his club's failure to sign Messi, he pointed out that Los Blancos are the most successful team in Europe's elite competitions, with 13 titles to their name. He added:

"Real Madrid are the most successful team on the continent."
"We had our lean times, but we had Alfredo Di Stefano's cycle with great players who gave us the first five European Cups.

Finally, he concluded by praising incumbent president Fiorentino Perez for his vision for the club and for bringing may Galacticos to Madrid, who've contributed highly to their success. He concluded:

"Under Florentino [Perez]'s presidency we've had another brilliant time with Raul [Gonzalez], [Luis] Figo, [Zinedine] Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, [Gareth] Bale and, above all, Cristiano Ronaldo. Their contributions have been crucial."

What's next?

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Qatar in a do-or-die group stage fixture on Sunday in the Copa America.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
