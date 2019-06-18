×
Lionel Messi news: 'It's the price you pay for being the best in the world', says Radamel Falcao on criticisms faced by Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
16   //    18 Jun 2019, 09:48 IST

Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly
Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly

What's the story?

Colombian forward, Radamel Falcao, has launched a staunch defence of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi following Argentina's loss to Los Cafeteros in the opening game of their Copa America campaign.

In case you didn't know...

Messi's international form has been the subject of heavy criticism for over a decade as the Barcelona captain continues to struggle to guide his national team to any major silverware.

The 31-year-old enjoys an illustrious career with Barcelona, having won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, six Copa del Reys, eight Spanish Super Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups, among many others.  

Meanwhile, the Albiceleste have lost two back-to-back Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016 and were also on the losing side in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had hoped to break the curse at the 2019 Copa America but Argentina did not have the best of starts, losing 2-0 to Colombia.

Goals from Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata secured a crucial win for the Colombians on a night which saw the biggest possible chance squandered by Messi. Both scored after the 70th minute of the game.

The heart of the matter

Falcao has defended Messi in the midst of the criticism and believes the Barcelona ace is being subjected to unfair criticism and expectations. According to reports from Marca, the forward claimed,

"It's the price you pay for being the best in the world."
"If he scores a goal, they ask for two."
"If he scores a free-kick, they say the wall wasn't lined up correctly."
"If Argentina lose, they talk about it being his fault, it's the price he has to pay for being the best in the world."

What's next?

Despite their dismal start to the tournament, Argentina have two more games to revive their chances. The side will face Paraguay on Wednesday before locking horns with Qatar on Sunday.

Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Colombia Football Team Lionel Messi Radamel Falcao
