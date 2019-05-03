×
Lionel Messi news: Jose Mourinho calls Barcelona captain 'God of Football' after Champions League heroics

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
810   //    03 May 2019, 11:54 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2010
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2010

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has called Lionel Messi the 'God of Football' following the Argentine maestro's immense contribution to Barcelona's 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona put one foot in the Champions League final after delivering a decisive blow to Liverpool's hopes of progressing to their second consecutive final in the European competition.

Jurgen Klopp's men locked horns with the Blaugrana's arch-rivals Real Madrid in last season's final in Kiev but failed to overcome the European champions, who still had the services of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane at the time.

Messi netted a brace to inspire his side to a 3-0 first leg win over Liverpool, taking his goal tally in the competition to 12 in the process. With the goals, the 31-year-old also crossed the 600-goal mark for Barcelona, a feat achieved by only one other player: CristianRonaldo.

The Argentine is likely to win a record sixth European Golden Shoe as he boasts of 34 La Liga goals this term, with little to no competition as the season nears its end.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who first faced Messi as Chelsea boss in the 2005-06 season, has hailed Barcelona and its captain Messi, for being unexcelled at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to Russia Today, the former Manchester United boss said, "I don't think in the past 20 years many teams in the Champions League beat Barcelona in ball possession in the Champions League."

The Portuguese went on to call Messi by a new nickname: "God of Football made it completely different. Of course (Barca) have a good team, phenomenal players, but that player is absolutely incredible."

What's next?

Barcelona are next set to face Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday night.


Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi Jose Mourinho
