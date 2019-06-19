Lionel Messi News: 'Maradona's Argentina were stronger and better than Messi's', says former Real Madrid boss

Argentina v Colombia: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has insisted that Argentina were a better team during the time of Diego Maradona, as compared to the current squad led by FC Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Former SSC Napoli icon, Diego Maradona, led La Albiceleste to their second World Cup triumph in 1986. However, after that infamous win in Mexico, the South American giants have been able to win just one major trophy, which was more than two decades ago when they defeated Mexico 2-1 in the Copa America final to seal the prestigious title in 1993.

Although trophies haven't been coming, the expectations are always sky high with Messi donning the arm band. The Barcelona star led Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil wherein they were defeated by Germany, as Mario Gotze scored the winner late into the extra-time.

Following the heart-wrenching defeat in 2014 WC final, La Albiceleste lost two consecutive Copa America finals at the hands of continental rivals Chile in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

In the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the two-time World Cup winners were knocked out of the Round-of-16 by France, who later went on to win the title in Russia.

The heart of the matter

In what might be Lionel Messi's last attempt to claim an international title to his name, his side were defeated 2-0 in the opening group stage fixture of the Copa America 2019 by Colombia, who registered their first win over the Argentina since 2007.

Speaking on Radio Marca, former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello claimed that Argentina were a better side during the time of Diego Maradona.

"People talk about both, but Maradona's Argentina were stronger and had more quality than Messi's."

"He's had good players in front of him, but in midfield and behind he has missed a defence, that's the important problem."

The Italian tactician also defended Lionel Messi and hailed the Barcelona star for his exceptional talent:

"Messi is extraordinary, he lives thinking about playing and not about business, like for example Neymar does."

What's next?

Lionel Messi and co. will face Paraguay in their next group-stage fixture in their quest to keep their Copa America 2019 hopes alive.