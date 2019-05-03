Lionel Messi News: “Maradona taught Messi how to take free kicks”, claims former Argentine fitness coach

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

What is the story?

Fernando Signorini, the former Argentine national team fitness coach during Diego Maradona’s managerial tenure, has revealed that El Pibe de Oro “taught” Lionel Messi how to bend those free-kicks into the top corner.

In case you didn’t know….

Messi once again pulled off a masterclass against Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash as Barcelona demolished Jürgen Klopp’s men 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Messi scored twice on the night and was involved in almost every Barcelona attack. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner looked determined from the start but failed to capitalize from various openings in the first half.

Although Messi did find the back of the net in the 75th minute as he was in the right position at the right time to put the ball into an empty net after Luis Suárez hit the crossbar, his second goal, which happened to be an inch-perfect free-kick, was a pure example of his class.

With his outrageous free-kick goals, the Argentine wizard has now scored from many as eight direct free-kicks in this campaign and 42 overall in his Barcelona career. From a powerful curler at the near post to a cheeky Panenka, Messi has scored them all this season. The way he has improved his dead ball accuracy is truly astounding and one can’t argue with the fact that Messi is the deadliest free-kick taker in the world at this moment.

The heart of the matter…

Former Argentine national team fitness coach Signorini has recalled an incident from the past during Maradona’s spell in charge.

Signorini described a training session with Argentina back in February 2009 in France.

"Messi hit a shot that went way over the bar, he made a gesture of annoyance and headed for the dressing room.

"Maradona was furious, he said he couldn't believe a player with Messi's talents was going to shower after producing such a poor free kick.

"He told Messi not to take his foot off the ball so quickly, and then curled a shot into the corner himself, Messi looked at him with admiration."

What’s Next?

Messi could be given a rest in Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on Saturday night, given the Catalan giants' colossal Champions League semi-final return leg at Anfield on the 7th of May.