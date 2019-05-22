Lionel Messi News: 'Messi can win the game at any minute,' Alex Grimaldo hails Argentine wizard

Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Former Barcelona defender Alex Grimaldo has claimed that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi can win the game in any minute.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi will turn 32 in the coming months but he is not showing any signs of slowing down. Messi has already won his sixth Pichichi award and he currently leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 36 league goals. It goes without saying that the Argentine wizard played a pivotal role as Barcelona won their eighth LaLiga title in the last 11 years.

Despite getting knocked out from the Champions League in the semi-finals, Messi leads the scoring charts with 12 goals in the 2018/19 campaign. In all competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has racked up 50 goals and remains one of the highest assist providers with 22 assists so far.

Meanwhile, Alex Grimaldo is currently playing for Benfica after coming up from the ranks of Barcelona. The 23-year-old spent five seasons at Barcelona before moving to Benfica in 2016.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona player explained why the Catalan giants are favourites in the Copa Del Rey finals against Valencia.

Speaking in an interview, Grimaldo said:

"I don't think that what happened in the Champions League has affected Barcelona."

"For me they are the favourites because they have the best player in the world [Lionel Messi]."

"Messi can win the game at any minute and he is amazing, not only because of how he plays in each game, but because of the number of years in a row that he has been doing it."

What's next?

Having already secured the LaLiga, Barcelona will hope to secure the domestic double for a second year in a row when they take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.