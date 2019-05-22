×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: 'Messi can win the game at any minute,' Alex Grimaldo hails Argentine wizard

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
68   //    22 May 2019, 18:59 IST
SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Former Barcelona defender Alex Grimaldo has claimed that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi can win the game in any minute.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi will turn 32 in the coming months but he is not showing any signs of slowing down. Messi has already won his sixth Pichichi award and he currently leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 36 league goals. It goes without saying that the Argentine wizard played a pivotal role as Barcelona won their eighth LaLiga title in the last 11 years.

Despite getting knocked out from the Champions League in the semi-finals, Messi leads the scoring charts with 12 goals in the 2018/19 campaign. In all competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has racked up 50 goals and remains one of the highest assist providers with 22 assists so far.

Meanwhile, Alex Grimaldo is currently playing for Benfica after coming up from the ranks of Barcelona. The 23-year-old spent five seasons at Barcelona before moving to Benfica in 2016.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona player explained why the Catalan giants are favourites in the Copa Del Rey finals against Valencia.

Speaking in an interview, Grimaldo said:

"I don't think that what happened in the Champions League has affected Barcelona."
"For me they are the favourites because they have the best player in the world [Lionel Messi]."
Advertisement
"Messi can win the game at any minute and he is amazing, not only because of how he plays in each game, but because of the number of years in a row that he has been doing it."

What's next?

Having already secured the LaLiga, Barcelona will hope to secure the domestic double for a second year in a row when they take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Tags:
Copa del Rey Barcelona Benfica Football Lionel Messi La Liga News
Advertisement
Lionel Messi news: Barca captain explains why he handed over the penalty against Sevilla to Philippe Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi is from another world, says former Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
5 biggest penalty fails by Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
“We're going there to win” – Messi confident of Copa del Rey victory against Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Argentine continues his poor Copa Clasico record despite victory against Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
Ernesto Valverde explains why Leo Messi did not start against Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
'We are not scared of anyone'- Real Madrid star gives his verdict on facing Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups - Copa Del Rey Predicted Lineups And More
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us