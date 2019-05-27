×
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi on his own can't win you championships'- Argentine icon on how Barca captain is being treated by coaches

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
216   //    27 May 2019, 09:40 IST

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Argentine legend Mario Kempes has admitted that superstar Lionel Messi cannot win championships on his own.

With the Copa America looming around the corner, Kempes has also claimed that coaches should focus on other players and stop treating Messi differently.

In case you didn't know...

Messi is showing no signs of slowing down despite the fact that he will turn 32 in the coming month. He enjoyed one of his best individual campaigns, scoring 51 goals in all competitions. In the current season, Messi has won the Pichichi and also secured his 6th European Golden Shoe, thanks to his 36 goals in LaLiga. The Argentine wizard also remains at the top of scoring charts in the Champions League with 12 goals.

Messi has won a plethora of trophies with Barcelona, and has won the much coveted Ballon d'Or five times. It goes without saying that his impact for his club remains unparalleled but Messi is yet to replicate his success with Argentina. The 31-year-old's return to national team after the 2018 World Cup was marred with a defeat against Venezuela and injury back in March.

Kempes needs no introduction. He was a pivotal part of Argentina's 1978 World Cup winning squad and scored 6 goals to become the leading scorer in the 1978 tournament. Kempes remains one of three players to have won the Golden Boot, Golden Ball and the World Cup in the same edition of the tournament. Kempes scored 20 times for the Albiceleste, and he also enjoyed a glittering club career at Spain with Valencia.

The heart of the matter...

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Kempes said:

"Messi on his own can't win you championships. He can win you matches and get you closer to a final, but not everything."
"Every coach who comes in feels an obligation to go to Barcelona to see Messi, and that's worrying."
"He's the best player in the world, but the best player in the world should be left alone. The coach should worry about the other players."

What's next?

Messi will turn his focus to national duties as the Copa America begins next month..

