Lionel Messi News: Messi overtakes Ronaldo in all-time total club goals scored list

Debjit Ghoshal // 20 May 2019, 02:32 IST

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

What is the story?

Lionel Messi has now surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time total club goals after bagging a brace against Eibar on the final matchday of 2018-19 La Liga campaign.

The Barcelona talisman has now scored 602 goals for the Catalan giants and surpassed Ronaldo, who has 601 goals in his club career.

In case you didn’t know….

Messi scored twice against Eibar on Sunday to end Barcelona’s La Liga campaign with 87 points on the board. With 36 goals in La Liga this season, he has now secured his record sixth Pichichi accolade and is on course to lift his sixth European Golden Shoe with Mbappe rivaling the great man.

On the other hand, Bianconeri ace Cristiano Ronaldo has played an instrumental role in Juventus’s record eighth Scudetto title. The Portuguese superstar bagged 21 goals in his first ever season in the Serie A. Although, the Portuguese failed to top the scorer chart in Italy, but his lethalness in front of the goal has earned him the Most Valuable Player award in Serie A this campaign.

Ronaldo was first to reach the 600-goal milestone with a sensational strike for Juventus against Inter on the 27th of April in a Serie A fixture, while his on-field rival, Lionel Messi pulled off a mind-blowing 28-yard freekick to reach the milestone four days later against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie.

The heart of the matter…

The blue-eyed boy of Barcelona has now scored 602 goals for the La Liga giants in just 686 games in across all competition and is also the top scorer in club’s highly rich history.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is on 601 goals in combined 806 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Messi has surpassed Ronaldo despite playing 119 games less in his illustrious club career. The Argentine wizard is also just 41 goals behind to overtake Brazilian legend Pele to become the player with most club goals in the history of football.

What’s Next?

Messi will play his last match for this campaign against Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey next Saturday