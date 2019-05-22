Lionel Messi news: 'Messi would rather win with Barcelona than Argentina', says Argentine Legend

Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly

What's the story?

Former Albiceste and Barcelona coach Cesar Luis Menotti has claimed that Lionel Messi would prefer to win trophies with Barcelona than with Argentina.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi is enjoying one of the best individual campaigns of his glittering career. The 31-year-old has netted 50 goals in all competition so far in this season. Messi leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 36 league goals and he also leads the goalscoring charts in the Champions League with 12 goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or has already secured his sixth Pichichi award, matching the record haul of LaLiga great, Telmo Zarra.

Messi has led the Blaugrana to a LaLiga title and he will be looking to help the Catalan giants secure the domestic double yet again. But Messi was helpless as Barcelona crashed out from the Champions League in a sensational manner against Liverpool in the semi-finals. The Argentine wizard has already won the title four times but he could not keep his promise of bringing the trophy back to Nou Camp this season.

Despite the stellar campaign, Messi's return to National team was marred by a 3-1 defeat against Venezuela in March. Meanwhile, Cesar Luis Menotti needs no introduction. Menotti was the coach of famous Albiceste team which won the first World Cup in their history in 1978.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview, Menotti said:

"I'm sure that Messi is happy in the Argentina national team,"

"It wouldn't cost him anything to say that his big toe hurt if he didn't feel like it, but if he's with us it's because he's happy to do it."

"I don't think there's anyone who wants to win more than Messi does with Argentina. If there is, I haven't spoken to him."

"But I'm sure if you asked Messi if he'd rather be a champion with Argentina or win the Champions League, he would say the Champions League."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Valencia next in the Copa Del Rey Finals.