Lionel Messi News: "My son asked me, why do they crucify you in Argentina?"

Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly

What's the Story?

In a recent interview to FM Club 947, a Sports Outlet from Buenos Aires in Argentina, Lionel Messi revealed that his son had once asked him "Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?"

In case You Didn't Know...

Lionel Messi might be the Greatest Footballer of All Times, but his lack of success with his National side has always been a burden for the Argentinean. Despite winning the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in 2005 and the Olympic Gold Medal in 2008, the Barcelona Skipper is considered unsuccessful with his country.

Notably, Messi powered Argentina to the finals of four major tournaments, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, he ended up in the losing side in all of them. His failure to guide his Country to a trophy is often regarding as a failure of the man himself and many times, Messi has been blamed for his Country's defeat.

The Heart of the Matter

While speaking to the Radio Station, Messi spoke of his desire to win a trophy with his Country, clearly depicting his love for his nation

I dearly want to win something with the national side, I wanted to come back and want to participate in all the big games

It was here that he revealed that once he had made the decision to return to the National Team, his 6-year-old son Thiago asked him an innocent question

My 6-year-old son asked me: "Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina".

The Argentina Skipper then went on to reveal his wonderful reply, once again showing his love and respect for his motherland.

I tell him that it's just a handful of people. I've shown my desire to play for Argentine and don't need to prove this to anyone

Messi then went on to talk about a lot of other things, revealing that current boss Scaloni had advised him to take some time off after the world cup and also that the manager had informed him that he wanted him back too.

The Barcelona Skipper also spoke about his friend Aguero, who he believes should always be in the first team. However, it was a worried son's simple query and a loving father's heartfelt reply that stole the show.

What's next?

Barcelona will face local rivals Espanyol in the La Liga on Saturday. Messi returned from International duty with a knock, but should be okay to start.

