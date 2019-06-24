Lionel Messi news: 'Now starts another Copa, now starts all or nothing', says Argentina captain after win over Qatar

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 51 // 24 Jun 2019, 14:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi believes that his side's 2-0 win over Qatar in the group stages of the 2019 Copa America will help the players gain some confidence going into the quarter-final stages of the competition.

The Barcelona talisman added that what comes next is a more difficult and crucial set of games calling the quarter-finals "another Copa".

In case you didn't know

La Albiceleste managed to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America after they defeated Qatar 2-0 on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero.

The victory puts Lionel Scaloni's men in second place in Group B, which means the side will lock horns with Venezuela in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The game was a must-win clash for the Argentines after their underwhelming performances saw them lose 2-0 to Colombia and draw 1-1 with Paraguay in recent weeks.

Messi, who has been heavily criticised for his international performances, is looking to finally lead his home country to a major international trophy after massive disappointments in the 2014 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals.

The heart of the matter

Messi has acknowledged the intensity of the games to come but believes Argentina's win over Qatar was important for the team's overall confidence.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the 32-year-old said (via The Independent), "We had a good match and we won, which was the most important. We needed a game like this, to gain confidence and be calm."

"As the games go by, the team has to grow and this match served that purpose. Now starts another Copa. Now starts all or nothing."

What's next?

Argentina are scheduled to face Venezuela in the crucial quarter-final stage on Friday, June 28 in Rio de Janeiro.