Lionel Messi news: Records the Argentine talisman broke or equaled as he won 10th La Liga title

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

Barcelona clinched their 26th La Liga title on Saturday after securing a narrow 1-0 win over Levante at the Camp Nou.

The title-winning goal came from Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi, who extended his season goal tally to a staggering 46 in all competitions.

For Barcelona, winning the Spanish crown is the first step towards achieving a domestic treble with the Champions League and the Copa del Rey still left for them to play.

The Catalan giants have a European semi-final clash with Premier League giants Liverpool this week and will go head-to-head with Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Here, we take a look at four records and statistics that were set by the match-winner during Barcelona's phenomenal victory:

#1 Messi becomes the Barcelona player with the most La Liga titles

The Argentine talisman has overtaken former teammate Andres Iniesta as the player with the most La Liga titles in the club's history.

Saturday's league win marks Messi's 10th Spanish league win, which is one more than Iniesta's 9 titles. Xavi Hernández, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Piqué follow close behind the pair, with eight league titles each.

Messi is also the most decorated player in Barcelona's history with 34 trophies in total, two more than Iniesta.

#2 Messi on course to break the record for most La Liga titles in a single club

With Barcelona's La Liga win this weekend, Messi has equaled the trophy tally of former Real Madrid star Pirri, who won ten league titles during his stint with Los Blancos.

The 31-year-old is now on course to break the record for the most La Liga wins for a single club, held by Paco Gento, who lifted 12 league titles with Real Madrid between 1953 and 1969.

#3 Messi set to overtake record to become the most decorated player in football history

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is currently the most decorated player in the history of football with 36 titles which include 13 Premier League trophies, four FA Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles and nine FA Community Shields.

Messi has 34 titles with Barcelona so far and is only three trophies away from breaking Giggs' incredible record. The Argentine can actually equal the record this season if Barcelona manage to win the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

(Note: Based on data from Barcelona's official website)