Lionel Messi news: Romelu Lukaku's mum left star-struck after meeting Barcelona star at Old Trafford

FC Barcelona v Levante - Copa del Rey Round of 16

What's the story?

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku's mother Adolphine Lukaku was left star-struck when she met Barcelona captain Lionel Messi after the two giants battled it out in a Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils hosted the Catalan giants in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final fixture on Wednesday, in a game that saw the visitors edge out a narrow 1-0 win.

The lone goal came from a Luis Suarez effort that deflected off of Luke Shaw into his own net. Messi, who set up the goal, sustained an injury during the clash after an aerial duel with defender Chris Smalling. The 31-year-old was left bloodied in the face and it was later confirmed that he picked up a deviation of the nasal septum.

The Argentine will miss Barcelona's La Liga game against Huesca but will be available for the much awaited second leg clash.

Messi has been in scintillating form this season and boasts of a staggering 43 goals in all competitions for the club

The heart of the matter

After the game, a bruised Messi was seen taking pictures with fans inside Old Trafford, including Lukaku's mother Adolphine.

In a video that has since gone viral online, Adolphine was captured fangirling over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after he took a picture with her, hugging him while saying, "Oh, Messi, Messi!"

When Lukaku's mother met Messi 🤓 pic.twitter.com/mTgyS5Gc3R — JB Ssemanda (@JBSsemanda) April 12, 2019

Lukaku's mother, Adolphine, who was absolutely thrilled to meet him on his way out of Old Trafford on Wednesday night. "Oh, Messi, Messi!" she beamed as they embraced in the tunnel. Clearly she has no hard feelings about United's defeat to Barca. Messi's reaction is priceless! pic.twitter.com/K5iS8BxSGu — Enock Kobina Essel (@kobinaessel39) April 12, 2019

What's next?

Barcelona are set to go without Messi in their league game against Huesca later today. The Catalan giants are at the summit of La Liga and will hope to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

The club will then host Manchester United at Camp Nou in the second leg of their Champions League fixture on April 16.

