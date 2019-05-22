Lionel Messi news: Stats prove that the Argentine wouldn’t have been so dominant if he played in England

What is the story?

A recent comparison statistic has once again sparked the age-old debate of whether Lionel Messi would have been as much dominant in the Premier League as he has been for Barcelona in La Liga.

If he played in England, Messi’s dominance would have been cut short to only eight categories of the 15 different sets of stats presented, whereas, he is currently topping 14 of those in La Liga this campaign.

In case you didn’t know…

From goals scored to big chances created, Messi has been supreme in every attacking stat in Spain as Barcelona strolled to their eighth La Liga title in the last 11 years.

The Barcelona skipper is having a 50-goal campaign with one game still left to be played and has also provided 20 assists across all competitions. Messi has now achieved this phenomenal feat of scoring 50 or more goals in a single campaign for the sixth time.

The Argentine wizard has also secured his record sixth Pichichi, with 36 goals in La Liga and he is also the leading scorer in the Champions League with 12 goals, despite Barcelona getting knocked out from the semi-finals at the hands of Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

Messi has topped 14 out of 15 attacking stats in La Liga this campaign, as per Squawka. The only stat he failed to dominate was the most take-ons completed, with Celta Vigo’s Sofiane Boufal beating Messi's 134 take-ons completed by completing 144 take-ons himself.

But when it comes to the Premier League, if Messi had got the same numbers in England this season, then he would have topped just eight categories.

Messi would have still dominated the stats such as goals, total shots, shots on target, big chances created, goals outside the box, goals from direct free kick, braces and the amount of times he hit the woodwork. But at the same time, he would have missed out on stats like assists given, chances created from open play, fouls won, chances created, while he would have been tied with his compatriot Sergio Aguero of Manchester City with three hat-tricks each.

What’s Next?

Messi will be gearing up for Barcelona's Copa del Rey final against Valencia next Saturday