Lionel Messi News:  The Argentine forward reveals the one thing he wants to achieve in football before retiring

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
178   //    01 Jun 2019, 10:41 IST

Lionel Messi is willing to do anything to win the Copa America 2019.
Lionel Messi is willing to do anything to win the Copa America 2019.

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Argentine correspondents of reputed media outlet, Fox Sports, FC Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, revealed the one thing he wants to achieve before hanging his boots and bidding farewell to the beautiful game.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner confessed that he wants to win an international trophy for his nation before retiring from football.

In case you didn't know..

The 31-year-old has had an ornamented career, both on the individual and the club level with FC Barcelona. However, he has repeatedly failed to deliver his nation an international trophy.

Following a heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of Germany in the FIFA 2014 World Cup final, Argentina lost two successive Copa America finals to Chile after the game went to penalties on both occasions in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

La Albiceleste's poor form continued in World Cup 2018 as they were knocked out by France, who later went on to win the title in Russia.

The heart of the matter

Talking ahead of the Copa America 2019, Lionel Messi told Fox Sports:

"2014 was our year. Unfortunately we had a lot of injuries. It's so unfair because we were so good in the qualifiers and unfortunately we couldn't replicate that in the World Cup."
"In the 2018 World Cup, we weren't favorites. We were missing something. However, this year I like the squad. There's a lot of young players with motivation to win."
"I want to finish my career and win something with the national team or try as many times as possible, not to be left with people who did not want me or bad comments towards me.”
"I do not want to be left with the feeling that it did not happen and I let opportunities pass by."

What's next?

Lionel Messi and co. are currently in Argentina, preparing for their first group-stage clash against Colombia on the 16th of June.

The Blaugrana sharpshooter will look to carry his club form to the Copa America 2019 with the view of pinning an International trophy to his name.


Tags:
Copa America 2019 Barcelona Argentina Football Lionel Messi Copa America Teams
