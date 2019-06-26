Lionel Messi news: To compare Messi with Maradona is completely unfair, says Ronaldo Nazario

Lionel Messi has been drawing comparisons with Maradona since his debut for Argentina.

What's the story?

In an interview with CNN Espanol, Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario refused to get into the Messi-Maradona debate and praised both of them as footballing geniuses after being asked to choose between Argentinean icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Messi was awarded the famed No.10 jersey, fans had been comparing him with the World Cup winning legend, because of their similar stature, the gifted left-foot and their ability to change a match on its head single-handedly.

The duo remain the only pair of Argentine footballers to be awarded the Golden Ball at a FIFA World Cup, with the former claiming it after leading his side to their second and last world glory in 1986 and Messi lifting it after a sensational campaign in the 2014 edition in Brazil, in which his side faced a heartbreak in the final against Germany.

The heart of the matter...

Ronaldo, referred to as O Fenómeno, remains one of the most lethal No.9s of the game and now has ventured into club management with Spanish side Real Valladolid.

As part of CNN's Copa America coverage he was asked on a video interview about his views on the age-old Messi-Maradona debate and in replying to that he made it clear that he doesn't support comparing two great players, because both of them are highly capable and proven goalscorers and icons of their respective generations.

He told CNN Espanol (Via BeSoccer),

"You could close your eyes and just pick one, and I'm sure that he'd score you goals. They're two footballing superstars. I'm not really into making comparisons, because they're very unfair, they're very difficult and especially when it comes to different generations."

"Maradona played in a generation quite a few years ago, but they are two geniuses who will remain in the history of football forever."

He also praised Messi for not giving up on his dream of an honor with his nation and his sacrifices for the team make him a great player. He continued,

"What can we say about Leo? Let's hope he plays all his life. He's a player who's there to make people enjoy themselves. I'm sure Leo wants to give his team as much as possible and that's why he makes all this sacrifice. At the age of 32, he could refuse one more Copa America but he's there, instead of enjoying his holidays he's with the national team".

What's next?

Argentina face Venezuela in the Copa America Quarter-final on Friday, as they look to break their 26-year trophy drought and Messi eyes his first major silverware with the Albiceleste.