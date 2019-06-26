×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: To compare Messi with Maradona is completely unfair, says Ronaldo Nazario

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
157   //    26 Jun 2019, 00:41 IST

Lionel Messi has been drawing comparisons with Maradona since his debut for Argentina.
Lionel Messi has been drawing comparisons with Maradona since his debut for Argentina.

What's the story?

In an interview with CNN Espanol, Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario refused to get into the Messi-Maradona debate and praised both of them as footballing geniuses after being asked to choose between Argentinean icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Messi was awarded the famed No.10 jersey, fans had been comparing him with the World Cup winning legend, because of their similar stature, the gifted left-foot and their ability to change a match on its head single-handedly.

The duo remain the only pair of Argentine footballers to be awarded the Golden Ball at a FIFA World Cup, with the former claiming it after leading his side to their second and last world glory in 1986 and Messi lifting it after a sensational campaign in the 2014 edition in Brazil, in which his side faced a heartbreak in the final against Germany.

The heart of the matter...

Ronaldo, referred to as O Fenómeno, remains one of the most lethal No.9s of the game and now has ventured into club management with Spanish side Real Valladolid.

As part of CNN's Copa America coverage he was asked on a video interview about his views on the age-old Messi-Maradona debate and in replying to that he made it clear that he doesn't support comparing two great players, because both of them are highly capable and proven goalscorers and icons of their respective generations.

He told CNN Espanol (Via BeSoccer),

"You could close your eyes and just pick one, and I'm sure that he'd score you goals. They're two footballing superstars. I'm not really into making comparisons, because they're very unfair, they're very difficult and especially when it comes to different generations."
"Maradona played in a generation quite a few years ago, but they are two geniuses who will remain in the history of football forever."

He also praised Messi for not giving up on his dream of an honor with his nation and his sacrifices for the team make him a great player. He continued,

Advertisement
"What can we say about Leo? Let's hope he plays all his life. He's a player who's there to make people enjoy themselves. I'm sure Leo wants to give his team as much as possible and that's why he makes all this sacrifice. At the age of 32, he could refuse one more Copa America but he's there, instead of enjoying his holidays he's with the national team".

What's next?

Argentina face Venezuela in the Copa America Quarter-final on Friday, as they look to break their 26-year trophy drought and Messi eyes his first major silverware with the Albiceleste.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi Diego Maradona
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: “Messi doesn’t have to win a World Cup to be as good as Maradona,” says Argentina legend Mario Kempes
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'Maradona's Argentina were stronger and better than Messi's', says former Real Madrid boss
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi struggles with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Diego Maradona reacts harshly to Argentina’s defeat against Colombia
RELATED STORY
Copa America: 'Messi does not care about comparisons to Maradona, he cares about winning,' says Diego Simeone
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: 5 Reasons why the star will never win a major trophy with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'It's the price you pay for being the best in the world', says Radamel Falcao on criticisms faced by Messi
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi could help end Argentina's 28-year wait for Copa America glory
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Newcastle United troll Argentina star with a cheeky tweet following their draw against Paraguay in Copa America
RELATED STORY
Five times Lionel Messi proved that he is human
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT PER BRA
0 - 5
 Peru vs Brazil
FT BOL VEN
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Venezuela
FT QAT ARG
0 - 2
 Qatar vs Argentina
FT COL PAR
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Paraguay
FT CHI URU
0 - 1
 Chile vs Uruguay
FT ECU JAP
1 - 1
 Ecuador vs Japan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us