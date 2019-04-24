×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: University study invents three new ways to describe Argentine genius 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
125   //    24 Apr 2019, 11:06 IST
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

A study by Universidad Internacional de Cataluna (UIC) came up with three new ways to describe Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Football fans around the globe are familiar with the exploits of the Barcelona captain. The 31-year-old has dominated the world football for over a decade, along with his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and continues to charm the world with his impact on a weekly basis. Messi has won plethora of individual awards which notably includes five Ballon d'Ors and an abundance of trophies with Barcelona.

Despite being in the 30s, Messi is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe, with 33 goals in La Liga. He also tops the goalscoring charts in the UEFA Champions League with 10 goals this campaign. The Argentine talisman is also one of the highest assist providers in Europe's top five leagues. It goes without saying that Messi is enjoying one of his best campaigns in his glittering career.

The heart of the matter

Yesterday it was Saint George's Day, which celebrates literature and is a national holiday for the Catalans. And it has been reported that 'Universidad Internacional de Cataluna' held a competition regarding Messi. The competition was hosted by reputed journalist Miguel Angel Violan, with the purpose of inventing new ways to describe the Blaugrana captain.

"I thought it would be nice to link something academic with something popular like a player who many consider to be the best of all time.
"Some may think there are no more adjectives for him, so this investigation wanted to see how true that is."

According to the report, three new ways to describe Messi made the shortlist. The first one was "re-gol-ucionario", which modifies the word "revolucionario". When translated to English, that would be something like "re-goal-utionary".

The next word was "inadjetivable", or "unadjectivable" in English, which means there are no adjectives to describe the talisman. Another term "General de Gol" came up which meant General of Goals and the name was based on General Charles de Gaulle.

What's next?

Barcelona will play Levante next in La Liga and will have a chance to secure the league title on Saturday.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi La Liga News La Liga Teams
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: Argentine genius could break Pele's four-decade-old goalscoring record in 2019-20
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Barcelona starlet hails Argentine superstar; calls him greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi already deserves 2019 Ballon d'Or,' says Rivaldo
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'I've not seen anyone better than Messi', says former Barcelona captain
RELATED STORY
Is Lionel Messi even human?
RELATED STORY
Is there any argument against Lionel Messi being the best player in the world at the moment?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The curse of being Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
'He is one of the greatest footballers in history'- Former Real Madrid assistant coach compares Lionel Messi with LeBron James
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi goes three goals ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for the European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: 4 records Lionel Messi set in the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT HUE EIB
2 - 0
 Huesca vs Eibar
FT REA GIR
1 - 0
 Real Valladolid vs Girona
FT DEP BAR
0 - 2
 Deportivo Alavés vs Barcelona
Today ATL VAL 11:00 PM Atlético Madrid vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEG ATH 12:00 AM Leganés vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow ESP CEL 12:00 AM Espanyol vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow LEV REA 01:00 AM Levante vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SEV RAY 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Apr REA VIL 12:00 AM Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
26 Apr GET REA 01:00 AM Getafe vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us