Lionel Messi news: University study invents three new ways to describe Argentine genius 

24 Apr 2019

What's the story?

A study by Universidad Internacional de Cataluna (UIC) came up with three new ways to describe Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Football fans around the globe are familiar with the exploits of the Barcelona captain. The 31-year-old has dominated the world football for over a decade, along with his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and continues to charm the world with his impact on a weekly basis. Messi has won plethora of individual awards which notably includes five Ballon d'Ors and an abundance of trophies with Barcelona.

Despite being in the 30s, Messi is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe, with 33 goals in La Liga. He also tops the goalscoring charts in the UEFA Champions League with 10 goals this campaign. The Argentine talisman is also one of the highest assist providers in Europe's top five leagues. It goes without saying that Messi is enjoying one of his best campaigns in his glittering career.

The heart of the matter

Yesterday it was Saint George's Day, which celebrates literature and is a national holiday for the Catalans. And it has been reported that 'Universidad Internacional de Cataluna' held a competition regarding Messi. The competition was hosted by reputed journalist Miguel Angel Violan, with the purpose of inventing new ways to describe the Blaugrana captain.

"I thought it would be nice to link something academic with something popular like a player who many consider to be the best of all time.

"Some may think there are no more adjectives for him, so this investigation wanted to see how true that is."

According to the report, three new ways to describe Messi made the shortlist. The first one was "re-gol-ucionario", which modifies the word "revolucionario". When translated to English, that would be something like "re-goal-utionary".

The next word was "inadjetivable", or "unadjectivable" in English, which means there are no adjectives to describe the talisman. Another term "General de Gol" came up which meant General of Goals and the name was based on General Charles de Gaulle.

What's next?

Barcelona will play Levante next in La Liga and will have a chance to secure the league title on Saturday.