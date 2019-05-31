Lionel Messi News: "We know how much he loves the national team,” says Aguero

Argentina v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi have always come under harsh criticism from Argentine media for failing to replicate their incredible club form and accomplishments for the national side, having faltered in three finals in a row - the 2014 World Cup, the 2015 Copa America as well as the 2016 Copa Centenario.

Speaking to media during one of Argentina's training sessions in preperation for June's Copa America, Aguero said that Messi is still as motivated as ever to win titles with the Albiceleste, saying, "we know very well how much he loves the national team.”

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi has had a brilliant individual season for Barcelona, scoring an astonishing 51 goals in all competitions for the Blaugrana, winning an unprecedented sixth European Golden Shoe as well as a record-equalling sixth Pichichi award as La Liga's top scorer.

In his first season as Barcelona captain, Messi inspired them to the club's eighth La Liga title in the past 11 seasons, but faltered in both the Champions League semifinals and the Copa del Rey final.

Sergio Aguero on the other hand comes to Brazil after winning an unprecedented domestic treble with Manchester City, having lifted the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and a second consecutive Premier League trophy.

He was City's top scorer this season, contributing 30 goals and 9 assists as Pep Guardiola's men decimated all opposition in their path, sans Tottenham Hotspur, who eliminated them in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The heart of the matter

As reported by AFP, Aguero said that Messi is disappointed with his club's failure in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey but is raring to go for Argentina

"“No-one likes to lose. Obviously he’s been disappointed in the last competitions after the Champions League and Copa del Rey defeats", said Aguero. "But he’s great, he’s experienced, he knows football is like this, that there is joy and in some moments there is sadness... He knows that better than anyone.”

Aguero, who has 39 goals from 64 appearances for the Albiceleste, is third in the list of the country's top goalscorers, behind Messi (64) and the legendary Gabriel Batistuta (56).

Aguero and Messi have been best friends since they won back to back titles with Argentina at the 2005 FIFA Youth Championship and the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The duo were also instrumental in the Albiceleste winning Gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics Football tournament. Aguero went on to expain Messi's psyche ahead of the Copa America:

"We all know the desire that Leo has when he comes here,” he said. "The happiness he transmits is fundamental for us because we know very well how much he loves the national team.Most of us are new, there’s a new coaching staff. (But) Argentina is Argentina, us players will fight until the end for Argentina to be the best.”

What's next?

Argentina are drawn in Group B for the Copa America, along with Colombia, Paraguay and 2019 Asian Cup Champions Qatar. La Albiceleste's first match will be against James Rodriguez-led Colombia on 15th June.