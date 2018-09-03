Lionel Messi not included in 2018 FIFA player of the year awards final nominations

Lionel Messi

According to FIFA.com latest update, Lionel Messi has not been included in 2018 Fifa’s three-man shortlist for its Player of the Year award for the first time in 12 years.

The three players who made the cut ahead of the Argentina captain are Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohammed Salah.

The Barcelona forward, who fired his club to a domestic double last season misses out on the final three for the overall player of the year for the first time since 2006. Though He was part of the initial top 10 nominees along with Kevin De Bruyne, Raphael Varane, Antoine Greizmann, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe. All of them failed to make the cut among top three.

As per reports, Ronaldo and Modric are rewarded for helping Real Madrid to a fourth Champions League title in five seasons, with the latter inspiring Croatia to a first World Cup final. Modric won best player at last week's Champions League awards, which Ronaldo failed to attend. While Salah scored 32 goals to pip Harry Kane to the Premier League golden boot. The Liverpool star also led Egypt to a first World Cup appearance since 1990 before a shoulder injury prevented him from hitting peak form in Russia.

Now, let's have a look on other nominees for FIFA Awards 2018. The winners will be announced by the Governing Body at a ceremony in London on September 24.

#1 The Best Fifa Men’s Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus FC, formerly Real Madrid CF)

Luka Modrić (Croatia/Real Madrid CF)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool FC)#2

#2 The Best Fifa Women’s Player

Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Olympique Lyonnais)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany/Olympique Lyonnais)

Marta (Brazil/Orlando Pride)

#3 The Best Fifa Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid CF, formerly Chelsea FC)

Hugo Lloris (France/Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark/Leicester City FC)

#4 The Best Fifa Men’s Coach

Zlatko Dalić (Croatia/Croatia national team)

Didier Deschamps (France/France national team)

Zinédine Zidane (France/formerly Real Madrid CF)

#5 The Best Fifa Women’s Coach

Reynald Pedros (France/Olympique Lyonnais)

Asako Takakura (Japan/Japan national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/Netherlands national team)

#5 Fifa Puskás Award

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid CF) – v. Liverpool FC

Denis Cheryshev (Russia) – v. Croatia

Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (AEK FC) – v. Olympiacos FC

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro) – v. América MG

Riley McGree (Newcastle Jets FC) – v. Melbourne City FC

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – v. Nigeria

Benjamin Pavard (France) – v. Argentina

Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) – v. IR Iran

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid CF) – v. Juventus FC

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC) – v. Everton FC

#6 Fifa Fan Award

Sebastián Carrera (Deportes Puerto Montt, Chile)

Peru fans

Japan and Senegal fans