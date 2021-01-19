Lionel Messi red card douses Barcelona's title hopes as Athletic Bilbao win Super Cup

Barcelona bottled their most-realistic chance of winning silverware this season following a 3-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Blaugrana started the game in the ascendency, but a lack of concentration allowed their opponents back into the game before the Basque club struck the killer blow in extra time to win the Super Cup.

After beating Real Sociedad in the semi-final, everything was set for Ronald Koeman to win his first trophy as Barcelona manager. Antoine Griezmann’s goal in the 40th minute appeared to have set things in motion, but Oscar de Marcos equalised two minutes later.

Griezmann put Barcelona ahead with 13 minutes to go, but Bilbao once again pulled level when Asier Villalibre scored at the death. With the game extending to extra time, Inaki Williams netted the winner for Bilbao in the 94th minute to hand Barcelona yet another loss in a final.

Lionel Messi red card exemplifies Barcelona’s apathy

Barcelona's misery in the Super Cup final was compounded by a red card received by Lionel Messi in the dying embers of the game. The Barcelona captain saw red for the first time in his club career after taking a swing at Asier Villalibre in an off-the-ball incident.

For a player who is expected to show leadership when his side is trailing, the Argentinian’s attitude exemplifies the apathy currently coursing through the team.

Aside from a few players, it doesn’t look like Barcelona have the required desire and fight to challenge for titles. Lionel Messi has been a devoted servant to the club for years, but he is currently not showing any signs of a player who wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

After the confusion that characterised his failed transfer move last summer, Lionel Messi hasn’t been his usual self. The downside is that Messi’s lack of energy is rubbing off on his teammates, which is having disastrous consequences for the club’s titles aspirations.

At his best, Lionel Messi inspires his teammates and makes them better. However, when he cuts a frustrated and forlorn figure and fails to lead by example, it rubs off on his teammates the wrong way.

Barcelona squander chance to win first trophy in more than a year

Over the last decade and a half, Barcelona have won numerous trophies. However, the club won nothing last season.

The Super Cup final was a chance for the Blaugrana to win a trophy, especially following their inconsistent form in La Liga. That opportunity, though, is now gone.

"We are sad, disappointed by the result," Koeman said after the game, as quoted by Goal. "We played the final to win and not to lose that, yes, but there is no time to get off. We'll be playing soon, there's a cup and a league, there's no time for regrets.

"We have done positive things, we have improved. We have failed in the goals received. We have to be more forceful in defence. We must defend better in the area and not let the opponents think, they cannot control, turn and shoot easily. We can improve. My work, I give the maximum I can. My work is not very good if we had won, nor very bad for losing. We are on the way, there are positive things, although losing today is very hard," added the Barcelona manager.

Koeman was brought in to return Barcelona to title-winning ways. However, following Sunday’s loss against Athletic Bilbao- his first failure - it won’t be long before he’s shown the exit if Barcelona bottle another final.