×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga 2018-19: Lionel Messi responds to Real Betis fans' standing ovation after hat-trick

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
95   //    18 Mar 2019, 11:53 IST

Lionel Messi received a standing ovation from Real Betis supporters after completing his hat-trick on Sunday night
Lionel Messi received a standing ovation from Real Betis supporters after completing his hat-trick on Sunday night

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has responded to the standing ovation he received from Real Betis fans during his individual goal-scoring exploits against Quique Setién's side on Sunday night, stating that he is very grateful for his supporters.

In case you didn't know...

Real Betis played host to Barcelona at the the Benito Villamarin Stadium yesterday. The game saw the visitors exact revenge for their 4-3 loss to the hosts at Camp Nou in November last year.

Messi once again put up a phenomenal display for the Catalan giants as he netted a hat-trick to give the league leaders a 4-1 win over the hosts.

The goals marked his 33rd LaLiga hat-trick, edging him closer to Juventus and former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick record (34).

The Argentine's 51st career hat-trick was met with an incredible standing ovation from the 54,000 spectators in the stadium. The ones cheering included Real Betis fans, who were heard chanting the Barcelona star's name while applauding what they had just seen.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Movistar Partidazo, Messi expressed his gratitude for the reaction he received during the game, and added that he had never before been applauded in that way.

The 31-year-old said, (via The Standard UK): "I don’t remember (a rival player being applauded like that) and I’m very grateful with the reaction of the fans."

"Every time we come to this stadium, they treat us really well. Very grateful and happy for the win, which was very important."

Standing ovations for rival players aren't unheard-of in football, but they are extremely rare. Then again, Messi is an extremely rare player, so the behaviour of Real Betis' fans is not too hard to comprehend.

Advertisement

What's next?

The win extends Barcelona's lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid to 10 points in the league table.

After the international break, the league leaders are scheduled to face Espanyol in the LaLiga on March 30.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Real Betis Football Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Lionel Messi scores a sensational free-kick against Real Betis in LaLiga - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Lionel Messi scores an absolute scorcher to complete his 51st career hat-trick against Real Betis
RELATED STORY
'I do not know if Pelé had the continuity of Messi', says Real Betis boss
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Messi scores an incredible hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Real Betis vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups: La Liga Predicted Lineups and Real Betis, Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Is Quique Setién the perfect replacement for Valverde?
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Interview: Marc Bartra and the pursuit of happiness
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Argentine breaks insane Cristiano Ronaldo record and is on the verge of equalling another after hat-trick against Real Betis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us