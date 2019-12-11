Lionel Messi's 3 finest El Clasico performances

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid L

Lionel Messi is the all-time top-scorer in the history of the Spanish Primera Liga, having scored a record 431 goals in 462 appearances. That is 120 goals better than the player with the next best tally - Cristiano Ronaldo (311 goals).

Messi, who is 8th in a list of 10 players to have made over 450 Liga appearances, is the only player to have scored in 16 consecutive seasons in the Spanish top-flight.

The diminutive Argentinian's three-goal haul in a 5-2 home win over Real Mallorca last weekend was his record 35th hat-trick in the Spanish Primera Liga, breaking a tie he shared with Ronaldo for most hat-tricks in the competition.

Messi's 39 appearances against Real Madrid is the most he has faced any opposition across all competitions during the course of his illustrious career. Only against Sevilla (37), Atletico Madrid (30), and Valencia (28) has Messi scored more goals than he has against Real Madrid (27).

The all-time El Clasico top-scorer with 26 goals, Messi has played a pivotal role in many an El Clasico encounter. On the eve of Barcelona's 242nd El Clasico meeting (excluding friendlies) with Real Madrid this weekend, let us recall three of Messi's finest performances in the most-watched match-up in Spanish league football.

#3 2010-11 UEFA Champions League semifinal Second Leg: Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona

Lionel Messi

In their first European meeting in over 10 years since a semifinal loss to eventual winners Real Madrid in 2000-01, Barcelona traveled to the Bernabeu to play the record 9-time winners.

It turned out to be a cagey game devoid of too many clear-cut scoring opportunities. Madrid seemed content to throttle the free-flowing tiki-taka passing game of Barcelona as Cristiano Ronaldo cut a lonely, forlorn and often frustrated figure up-front.

Pepe's red card marked the fourth sending-off of a Madrid player in as many Clasico games in the season as Madrid's overtly defensive strategy would prove to be their downfall. Substitute Ibrahim Afellay darted past Marcelo and fed Messi, who slotted the ball into an unguarded net to open the scoring.

Moments later, Messi provided a moment of immense quality that lit up a dour night of football. Dashing past five players, the 23-year-old Argentinian sprinted into the Madrid penalty box and slipped the ball smoothly past Iker Casillas to double the visitors' lead.

Barcelona returned to Camp Nou with a comfortable 2-0 aggregate advantage.

