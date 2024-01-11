Lionel Messi’s ADIDAS Samba 2024 signature shoes to release on January 15, leaked images go viral

Lionel Messi's new signature shoes, the Adidas Samba 2024, are all set to be released on January 15.

Latest reports from Footy Headlines have leaked images of the design, and it has gone absolutely viral among football and sneaker aficionados around the world.

The leaked images reveal that the sneaker is predominantly white with some incredible detailing. It has a grey suede toebox, with three sky blue stripes along the sides, a blue tongue and gold detailing.

It also has Messi written in gold along the stripes on the side. His fiery logo is also placed on the tongue and embossed at the rear.

Football fans and sneakerheads will surely be anticipating the launch of this beautiful Messi colourway of the Adidas Samba. Adidas had also previously paid homage to his Argentine heritage with a "White/Blue" samba pair after his record-breaking 91-goal season in 2012.

Messi has always been one of Adidas' most celebrated athletes, and this sneaker drop adds to his burgeoning Adidas collection.

Upon his arrival in Miami, Adidas continued their full-scale marketing campaign by releasing pink and black jerseys and sneakers to meet the ever-increasing demand.

Messi finally added the last feather in his cap when he lifted the World Cup in December 2022 with Argentina. He carried his nation on his shoulders during the tournament, scoring seven goals and assisting thrice in seven games, including two goals in the final. He then left PSG at the end of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign and moved to David Beckham's Inter Miami CF.

At Inter Miami, Leo had an immediate impact as he bagged ten goals and an assist in seven games in the Leagues Cup, helping his team to the title. He will be back in action for Inter Miami as they face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Neymar's Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup from January 29 to February 8.

Leo's American odyssey provides a lucrative marketing opportunity for Adidas. With their extensive presence in the USA already, they are maximizing their marketing strategies to get the most from their star's popularity. It will not be surprising to see more Messi-themed Adidas drops in the near future.

Messi's Inter Miami selling £600 preseason tickets, no guarantee that he will play

Inter Miami will be playing a select team of Hong Kong-based stars as part of their preseason preparations, with "marquee players" promised to be part of the fixture. Former Barcelona trio Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and new signing Luis Suarez could feature in the game; however, organizers publicly declared that they cannot confirm Messi's presence.

Tickets are even being sold on resale sites for exorbitant prices rising up to €1500 a pair. However, football fans around the globe continue to purchase tickets just to get a sight of the Argentine.

Before Inter Miami travel to the East, they will also be in action against the El Salvador national team in a hybrid friendly on January 19.