Lionel Messi's confusing goal celebration in Champions League game against Spurs explained

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
584   //    05 Oct 2018, 10:50 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

La Liga giants Barcelona earned a well-deserved 4-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling Champions League Group stage game on Wednesday.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi handed Mauricio Pochettino's side a big blow to their European glory pursuit.

Spurs fans were briefly given hope as Mauricio Pochettino's side hit the net with goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela.

However, Messi’s second goal in the last minute of the game succumbed the North London side to a collapse, with zero points from their opening two matches in Group B.

Prior to the game, the hosts were handed with a confidence advantage as Barcelona have not won in three LaLiga matches so far.

However, Argentine ace Messi, who was undoubtedly the star of the game, put all doubts to rest at Wembley, scoring twice to power his side to the top of the group table.

Following the goals, the Argentine celebrated by heading towards the cameras and bobbling his head side-to-side before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Fans have been left confused by the celebration, but now Spanish outlet, SPORT has explained it.

The publication said, "A goal that Leo Messi celebrated on this occasion in a very special and strange way. Messi started banging his head in front of the television camera. Then he released a kiss and made a signal with his fingers as if he were talking to two people. It was a message for his children, whom he always has in mind and dedicated the bullseye to them."

Some fans, however, already figured out the reasons behind the celebration:

Messi is now only the second player to have 30 multi-goal games in the Champions League, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo who has 34 multi-goal games.

Barcelona stand at the top of the group with six points while Tottenham Hotspurs have zero after having lost their opening two matches.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi
