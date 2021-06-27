Lionel Messi's contract renewal could force Barcelona to sell 30-year-old superstar - Reports

Barcelona are close to agreeing a new contract with Lionel Messi, but his potential contract renewal could have a snowball effect on the rest of the Barca squad. The Argentine maestro is one of the best paid sportsmen in the world and his contract renewal could force Barcelona to sell some other well established superstars.

Catalan publication L'Esportiu claim Antoine Griezmann might be the superstar to face the exit door if Lionel Messi signs a new contract. The 30-year-old French star was effective with Barcelona last season, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 7 in the league.

However, with Barcelona facing a major financial crisis, Lionel Messi's exorbitant wages might leave the Catalan giants with no option but to sell the French forward. Antoine Griezmann is currently one of the star performers for France at Euro 2020 and a decision regarding his future could be made after the tournament.

Lionel Messi expected to sign a new 2-year contract with Barcelona

Lionel Messi reportedly shares a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Fabrizio Romano, in his exclusive column for Sportskeeda, revealed that Lionel Messi is close to agreeing a new 2-year deal with Barcelona. With the Copa America going on, Lionel Messi's expected contract renewal is set to be announced officially after the tournament.

Barcelona have already signed the likes of Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero for free in this transfer window. The board will now need to ratify some sales if they are to remain within La Liga's regulations.

Messi's new deal will reportedly see the Barcelona star earn around €100 million per season. The report also adds that Barcelona will need to free up more than €200 million from their wage bill to meet the regulations.

Antoine Griezmann is one of the highest earners at Barcelona and he, along with Jordi Alba, could be one of the high profile stars to leave Barcelona in this transfer window.

Although Antoine Griezmann has not been at his very best in the last 2 seasons, the French superstar will not be short of suitors. Barcelona will be confident of getting a decent sum of money if they do finally decide to sell the talented forward in this transfer window.

