Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lionel Messi's five best performances ever

Michael Grahamslaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.14K   //    30 Jul 2018, 20:02 IST

Over 550 goals for Barcelona, 65 for Argentina, four champions league wins and five ballon d'Ors - it's incredibly difficult for anyone to argue against Lionel Messi being, if not the greatest, at least one of the greatest players of all time. Messi achieved these accolades by continuously performing to a ridiculously high standard.

Just when defenders think they have the answer, Messi changes the question whether it's his dazzling dribbling, his frazzling free kicks or just his fantastic finishing - Barcelona fans have been blessed by witnessing the best of Messi live in person. This upcoming season will mark Messi's 15th season in a Barcelona shirt, therefore we'll be focusing on his greatest performances during his tenure at the club and attempt to narrow them down to five. Let's take a look at his finest performances.

#5 - Vs Bayer Leverkusen (2012) - Messi makes history

FC Barcelona v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16
FC Barcelona v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Leverkusen came into the game needing to overturn a 2-goal deficit from their first leg loss but they started poorly with Barcelona peppering their goal throughout. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno made two great saves to deny Messi and Gerald Piqué and looked almost unbeatable until Messi was put through after an exquisite pass from Xavi and chipped the German keeper in style. Messi then picked up the ball on the right-hand side danced in-and-around three defenders before burying the ball into the bottom corner to double Barça's lead.

Remember the chip I mentioned earlier? The Argentine replicated his first goal this time being put through by Fabregas under pressure from the defender and Messi executed an inch-perfect chip with his "weak foot" to leave Leno stranded to give himself a hat-trick. Christian Tello then added a fourth before Messi was gifted his fourth. A double one-two with Pedro was fantastically defender by Leverkusen as the Argentine looked to burst through. However, Leno couldn't grasp the ball following Daniel Schwaabs challenge and Messi slotted home to make it 5-0.

Tello then added his second to make it 6-0 following another mistake from Leno before Messi picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled it past the German shot-stopper to make Champions League history and is still the only player to score five goals in a Champions League knockout game.

Substitute Karim Bellarabi scored a fantastic consolation goal to make it 7-1 but Barcelona ultimately ran out 10-2 winners on aggregate.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi Neymar
Michael Grahamslaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Massive Newcastle United fan, views are my own. Sports Journalism graduate.
Lionel Messi's future with Argentina depends on his decision
RELATED STORY
7 times Lionel Messi proved that he too can be as dirty...
RELATED STORY
Five outrageous things only Lionel Messi can do
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lionel Messi Goals That Even Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Dear Lionel: A letter to Messi from an ardent Argentina Fan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the...
RELATED STORY
Five times Lionel Messi proved that he is human
RELATED STORY
15 greatest quotes on Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
3 things Lionel Messi has to do to win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
5 things that can help Lionel Messi win the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us