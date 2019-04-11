Lionel Messi's ridiculous skill move that won Barca the game against United

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Lionel Messi was yet again the difference for Barcelona as they overcame a stubborn and well drilled Manchester United to script a narrow 1-0 victory at Old Trafford, in the quarterfinal first leg of the UEFA Champions League, yesterday night. This was the first time Barcelona had beaten United at their home ground and ''La Pulga'' had an instrumental role to play in it, pulling off a ridiculous skill move and cross that earned the Blaugrana their opening goal

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United set out to stall the Barcelona attacking machine with a 3-5-2 shape, with Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw making up the central defence. Scott McTominay and Shaw were deployed to double-mark Lionel Messi and they did so splendidly during the opening 11 minutes, cutting passes to him and stealing the ball from him with physical challenges. The Messiah, however, is a man for big occasions and he turned the close attention of his markers to his advantage, with an otherworldly skill move that resulted in the opener in the 12th minute.

The magisterial Messiah was yet again the game changer for Barcelo

The heart of the matter

Messi is widely regarded as the master of the body feint and he used it to superb effect against the relatively inexperienced Luke Shaw. Barcelona was not able to break down United with their typical short passing game and Barca's central midfield creators Arthur and Busquets were prevented from spraying ground balls to Messi by the workaholic displays of McTominay and Fred in the United midfield.

In the 11th minute, Messi started to seemingly stroll away from the penalty area, luring Shaw with him. The clever Argentine quickly changed direction with an otherworldly body feint and rushed into the box and was picked out exquisitely by a delicate ball by Sergi Busquets, sprayed over the United backline.

Messi was clean through in the United box and the magisterial playmaker found Suarez with a pinpoint cross and the Uruguayan's header was turned into his own goal by Luke Shaw to record Barcelona's opener. The Messiah, yet again turning on the magic during the crucial stages for the Blaugrana

Messi with interesting move to disorganise United's defensive line and create the space behind, to attack. He checks his shoulder and adapt the move to "lure" Luke Shaw out of his position. #MUNBAR pic.twitter.com/chJQrWFo5e — mindfootballness project (@mfbnvideos) April 10, 2019

What's next?

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona is set to face Huesca on Saturday in the LaLiga, a game Messi is likely to sit out owing to the facial injury he sustained against United. Messi is, however, expected to make a full recovery in time for Barca's Quarterfinal second leg at home against United by next week, Wednesday.

