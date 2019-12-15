Lionel Messi's top 10 goals this decade

Lionel Messi has been arguably the best footballer in the world this past decade

The 2010s are about to come to an end, and what a glorious decade it has been for us football fans. We have witnessed clubs emerge from the ashes or fall back into positions we never fathomed, we have seen three glorious World Cup's and other amazing international tournaments take place, and we have seen the unthinkable happen in domestic leagues across the world.

However, football during the 2010s will be primarily remembered by many as the decade wherein two superstars dominated the sport like no other. This was the decade where Lionel Messi made headlines and established himself as one of the greatest to ever play the sport.

With innumerable personal accolades and a lot of club trophies to go with it, the little magician has mesmerised millions over the past ten years.

A goalscoring machine, the Argentine captain has scored some astonishing goals which will be etched in the history of football.

In this list, we take a look at his top 10 goals of the last decade.

#10 Vs Real Zargoza (Away), March 21, 2010

We begin this list by going back to the year 2010, by which time Messi had started showing the world his true talent.

This particular goal comes against Real Zargoza in the LaLiga. Many have described this goal to be the one which took the forward to another stratosphere as he announced himself to the world in typical Messi fashion.

Messi collected the ball just near the halfway line. From there, he shrugged off one challenge, raced towards the box and turned a defender inside out before drilling into the far corner.

The crowd was left in awe, and Pep Guardiola was left speechless as his player single-handedly won the game for him. This was one of the first signs of things to come.

