Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts on social media as the Argentine star is crowned 2023 FIFA The Best Men's player

Antonela Roccuzzo is Lionel Messi's biggest cheerleader and she showed this again after he was crowned as FIFA's Best Player of 2023. The Argentine model and wife of the Inter Miami forward took to Instagram to congratulate her husband on his latest achievement.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a storied career from the moment he set foot on a football pitch, and many consider him to be the greatest ever. His achievements and accolades in 2023 only served the purpose of strengthening this belief as he racked up several individual honours.

Messi managed to emerge with a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or crown in 2023 after beating Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland to the award. He was then voted by his fellow professional footballers as FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year.

Antonela Roccuzzo was present with her husband and children at the Ballon d'Or gala, but they were all absent from the FIFA gala held in London. The model, who has 39.2 million followers on Instagram, posted her congratulations via her Instagram story as she reposted an image celebrating the forward.

She tagged him to the post and added some emojis as a caption, applauding the superstar.

"@leomessi 🥹👏👏👏"

Lionel Messi beat Haaland and Mbappé to the award in what was a closely fought battle between him and the Manchester City man. They finished with the same points total, but the 36-year-old won by virtue of having received more first-place votes from captains than Haaland.

The Argentine forward also made history in the event as he became the first and only player in history to be voted into the World XI for 17 successive years. His move to the MLS last year does not seem to have affected his success and standing in football.

Lionel Messi set for Inter Miami international tour

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino has revealed the names of the players who will be in the squad to face El Salvador on January 19 in San Salvador. Lionel Messi has been named as part of the strong group that will look to feature in the first pre-season match.

Messi missed the FIFA Gala in London because he chose to remain in the USA and train ahead of the new season. The trip to Europe and back would have cost him valuable training time, and he preferred not to sacrifice that this time.

Inter Miami have seven games, all friendlies, to play before the commencement of the new MLS season in February. They open with a home match against Real Salt Lake, and will be keen to achieve great success this year.