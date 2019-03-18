×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi scores a sensational free-kick against Real Betis in LaLiga - Twitter Reactions

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Humor
579   //    18 Mar 2019, 09:13 IST

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Spanish giants, FC Barcelona, defeated Real Betis in LaLiga to extend their lead on the top of the table. The comfortable 4-1 victory solidified Barcelona's hold in the Spanish League as Atletico Madrid failed to keep up the pace this weekend and lost 2-0 against Athletic Bilbao.

After great performances in the Copa del Rey and Champions League in the past weeks, Ernesto Valverde's men continued their good form in LaLiga. They will face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final and Manchester United in the Quarter Finals and currently, 10 points ahead of their closest rivals, Atletico Madrid, in the Spanish League.

Lionel Messi completed his majestic week, just before the International break, as he netted a stunning hat-trick to lead the Blaugrana from the front. The Argentine genius was involved in four goals in the midweek Champions League fixture against Lyon, scoring twice and assisting two in a big win for the Catalan giants.

The 31-year-old talisman is showing no signs of slowing down and is clearly enjoying another historic campaign. Messi opened the scoring with a sensational free-kick against Betis, before tapping in from a brilliant Luis Suarez pass and finally, added a third in the dying embers of the game. Even the rival Betis fans could not hide their admiration as they applauded the genius at the end of the match.

Messi has involved in 41 goals already in LaLiga - 29 goals and 12 assists and it is safe to say that Messi is on a league of his own.

The free-kick to open the scoring was inch perfect and no keeper in the world would have been able to save that. From the right side in front of the box, Messi managed to curl the ball into the left corner of the net, rendering the Betis goalkeeper helpless in thin air.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to heap praise on Messi after his sensational free-kick:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Real Betis Football Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Twitter explodes as Messi scores an incredible hat-trick
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Real Betis vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups: La Liga Predicted Lineups and Real Betis, Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Is Quique Setién the perfect replacement for Valverde?
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Interview: Marc Bartra and the pursuit of happiness
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick against Sevilla
RELATED STORY
Real Betis v Real Madrid: Predicted XI, Team News | La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid set to battle AC Milan for €50M rated midfielder after signing Porto's Militao
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Lionel Messi scores a wonder goal against Sevilla
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us