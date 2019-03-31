Lionel Messi scores an insane 'Panenka' free-kick goal against Espanyol - Twitter reactions

Sayan Chatterjee

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga

An insane second-half free-kick from Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and another late goal from the Argentine saw Barcelona defeat Espanyol 2-0 in the Catalan derby.

After 29 games, Barcelona are now 13 points clear at the top of the table while the second-placed Atletico Madrid has accumulated 56 points, having played a game less. With just nine more matches to go in the LaLiga campaign this season, Barcelona are well on course to lift another title.

Meanwhile, Espanyol's miserable season continues as they are just nine points above the relegation zone with 34 points. Another loss saw their poor performance continue and were pushed down to 14th place in the table.

The Blaugrana were frustrated in the first half as they failed to convert the chances against a defensive and gritty Espanyol side. Suarez, Mess, and Coutinho came close but Espanyol's five-man defense proved a huge barrier in the first half of the game. Barcelona stepped up in the second half but Messi saw a goal ruled out due to offside.

Eventually, the perfect opportunity presented itself as Lionel Messi got a freekick just outside the penalty box in the 71st minute. Messi tried to chip in with a slow shot which seemed more like a Panenka penalty and despite the goalkeeper's best efforts to reach there, the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Messi deservedly got huge applause from Barcelona fans and kissed his badge during the celebration. He added another goal late in the game to seal the victory which was anything but comfortable in the end. The two goals took Messi's tally to 41 goals in all competition, which portrays once again that the Argentine genius is head and shoulders above the rest.

This was obviously another Lionel Messi show as the Espanyol side was difficult to break down until that insane free-kick from the Argentine genius. Messi has scored six direct free-kick goals against Espanyol, more than any other team in his career.

Twitter exploded after the Argentine genius' panenka freekick. Here are the reactions.

1-0 is what it is! Panenka free-kick. Goodness.https://t.co/Ih4b5WrMJv — AS English (@English_AS) March 30, 2019

That one is definitely Messi's. Golazo! — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) March 30, 2019

Imagine attempting a Panenka free-kick, let alone scoring it



Lionel Messi, you're an alien mate 👽pic.twitter.com/lHY3YeAm9f — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) March 30, 2019

This man never fails to Entertain,

You got to see something new Everytime he steps foot on the field



And today Footballing world witness first time ever PANEKA FREE-KICK



He just chipped goal keeper from free-kick spot 😂🙌🐐🔵🔴



G.O.A.T #GOAT #Messi #BarcaEspanyol #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/bmxbGbBxTA — Harsh Bhatt 🎮⚽ (@IamH4rshBhatt) March 30, 2019

What a goal from Messi😘🔥

I have never seen anything like this in football

Like who scores a panenka freekick#Messi#BarçaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/MpBiFWu7Lf — Ahad (@Ahad962) March 30, 2019

As for Messi, he decided to invent an incredible Panenka free kick, just another day at the office for him. 31 league goals, and now he's the player with most wins in the history of the competition (334).



La Liga is a matter of time now. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 30, 2019

Messi is beyond a joke at this stage! A panenka free-kick 🔥🐐



pic.twitter.com/Fl4c8vy656 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 30, 2019

A chipped finish down the middle from the penalty spot is called a Paneka.



Only right to name a chipped finish from a Free kick , Messi. pic.twitter.com/uMVnoMUurC — Ugbedeojo #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) March 30, 2019

Did...Did Messi attempt a panenka freekick and SCORE? This is getting ridiculous, Leo. — XH6 (@XaviAssist) March 30, 2019

6 - Messi ha marcado seis goles de falta directa en todas las competiciones tras 49 lanzamientos esta temporada. @Cristiano no ha marcado de falta directa en tras 23 intentos en esta campaña. Comparación. pic.twitter.com/eV0ArXEufU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 30, 2019

Wtf was this? A Panenka freekick goal 😲😲😲



Please I request my fans don't ask me to score a goal like this.... I can score a Panenka penalty but this is not my cup of tea #BarcaEspanyol #Messi pic.twitter.com/lb1hTVeFrE — Sir Cristiano Ronaldo (@SirCristianoRo2) March 30, 2019

72' Messi is brilliant! He chips a free kick over the wall and it is a goal. What a goal! Barça 1-0 Espanyol. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 30, 2019

A Panenka freekick from Messi! — totalBarça (@totalBarca) March 30, 2019

