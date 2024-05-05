Lionel Messi sets 2 MLS records as he notches up 5 assists in Inter Miami’s 6-2 win against New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi further enhanced his legend in Inter Miami colours with a stunning performance for the side in their 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls. The Argentine great contributed a record-breaking goal and five assists for the Herons to keep them top of the Eastern Conference.

The tail end of last season and the early weeks of this season saw Messi's performance greatly disrupted by a series of injury problems. The 36-year-old, however, looks like he is back to peak fitness and is producing at the highest level.

Fresh from picking up the Player-of-the-Month award for April, Lionel Messi went and did one better against New York Red Bulls. He helped his side overcome a 1-0 deficit in the second half with a stunning performance that saw him notch up a goal and five assists.

The performance makes him the first player in MLS history to assist five goals in a single game. He also set a new record for most goal contributions in a single MLS game, with his six goal contributions taking him to 22 for the season.

Lionel Messi has now appeared in eight games in the MLS this season, and has ten goals and 12 assists to his name. His contribution against New York Red Bulls helped his side remain on top of the Eastern Conference standings with 24 points, albeit having played one game more than every other team. Cincinnati follow them on 21 points from 11 games.

Lionel Messi masterclass propels Inter Miami to win

Lionel Messi produced another vintage performance for Inter Miami as they claimed a comfortable 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls to begin May on a winning note. The Argentine great scored once and assisted all the other goals for his side in a dominant showing.

Inter Miami suffered their heaviest defeat of the season so far at the hands of New York Red Bulls back in March, enduring a 4-0 drubbing in the absence of the injured Messi. Their talisman was available for the return fixture at their Chase Stadium home, and he showed why he was needed.

The visitors took a first-half lead through Dante Vanzeir and held onto their advantage until half-time. At the break, Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino made a change, introducing Paraguayan forward Matias Rojas for David Ruiz.

Within two minutes of the start of the second half, Messi found Rojas with a simple square pass, and he curled in an equaliser from outside the box. Two minutes later, Lionel Messi got his name on the scoresheet with a fine finish off a Luis Suarez assist.

Messi continued to create as he played a delightful defence-splitting ball for Rojas to score his second of the evening. He then provided Luis Suarez with a delectable cross for the Uruguayan to volley home.

Lionel Messi was not done, as he played Suarez in to score their fifth goal after a delightful passing move between them. He left the best for last as he sent Suarez through on goal with a brilliant through pass for the striker to finish.

Former RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg grabbed a late consolation for New York Red Bulls from the penalty spot.