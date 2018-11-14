Lionel Messi surpasses Gerd Muller, closes in on Pele

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has surpassed Gerd Muller's goal-scoring feats, leaving only Brazil legend Pele ahead of him among players with more than 500 goals for a single club.

Over the weekend, La Liga giants Barcelona suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to Real Betis at the Nou Camp.

The defeat saw Betis boss Quique Setien become the only away manager to win at the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou in La Liga in the last 10 seasons.

Despite the return of Barcelona's talismanic star Messi and his brace in the game, the Catalan giants could not register a win.

The defeat did not, however, stop Messi from achieving yet another milestone.

The Argentine's brace on Sunday marked his 565th and 566th goals of his Blaugrana career, thereby making him the second highest goal-scorer for a single club.

Messi has now racked up 566 goals in 650 official appearances for Barçelona, with 2011-12 being his best season, as he scored a staggering 73 times.

With the two goals against Betis, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has surpassed Gerd Muller who had scored 565 goals for Bayern Munich.

392 of Messi's goals have come in La Liga, 105 in the Champions League, 48 in the Copa del Rey, 13 in the Spanish Super Cup, 5 in the Club World Cup and 3 in the European Super Cup.

The only player with more goals for a single club than Messi is Brazilian legend Pele who has netted 643 goals in 18 seasons for Brazilian club Santos, which is 77 goals more than the Argentine.

While Pele is still ahead of Messi in terms of the number of goals scored, it would not be far-fetched to say the Argentine ace is well on his way to breaking the record.