×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lionel Messi surpasses Gerd Muller, closes in on Pele

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
522   //    14 Nov 2018, 10:59 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the story?

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has surpassed Gerd Muller's goal-scoring feats, leaving only Brazil legend Pele ahead of him among players with more than 500 goals for a single club.

In case you didn't know...

Over the weekend, La Liga giants Barcelona suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to Real Betis at the Nou Camp.

The defeat saw Betis boss Quique Setien become the only away manager to win at the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou in La Liga in the last 10 seasons.

Despite the return of Barcelona's talismanic star Messi and his brace in the game, the Catalan giants could not register a win.

The heart of the matter

The defeat did not, however, stop Messi from achieving yet another milestone. 

The Argentine's brace on Sunday marked his 565th and 566th goals of his Blaugrana career, thereby making him the second highest goal-scorer for a single club.

Messi has now racked up 566 goals in 650 official appearances for Barçelona, with 2011-12 being his best season, as he scored a staggering 73 times.

With the two goals against Betis, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has surpassed Gerd Muller who had scored 565 goals for Bayern Munich.

392 of Messi's goals have come in La Liga, 105 in the Champions League, 48 in the Copa del Rey, 13 in the Spanish Super Cup, 5 in the Club World Cup and 3 in the European Super Cup.

The only player with more goals for a single club than Messi is Brazilian legend Pele who has netted 643 goals in 18 seasons for Brazilian club Santos, which is 77 goals more than the Argentine.

What's next?

While Pele is still ahead of Messi in terms of the number of goals scored, it would not be far-fetched to say the Argentine ace is well on his way to breaking the record.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Pele
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
15 greatest quotes on Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that will probably stay unbroken...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The curse of being Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
3 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
5 players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Pichichi...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov LEG DEP 01:30 AM Leganés vs Deportivo Alavés
24 Nov EIB REA 05:30 PM Eibar vs Real Madrid
24 Nov VAL RAY 08:45 PM Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano
24 Nov HUE LEV 11:00 PM Huesca vs Levante
25 Nov ATL BAR 01:15 AM Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
25 Nov ATH GET 04:30 PM Athletic Club vs Getafe
25 Nov SEV REA 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Real Valladolid
25 Nov ESP GIR 11:00 PM Espanyol vs Girona
26 Nov VIL REA 01:15 AM Villarreal vs Real Betis
27 Nov REA CEL 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us